Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected as low as zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to
one half inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph,
especially in the hills and near the Gorge.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM
PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. Snow, ice, and gusty winds may
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing by late Friday evening. Below freezing
temperatures will hang on longest across the east
Portland/Vancouver metro and the top of the West Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph.
Strongest winds in the hills and near the Columbia Gorge.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold temperatures will combine with
the wind to produce wind chills near zero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

