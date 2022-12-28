Wendy Willis

Wendy Willis kicks off the first poetry reading in 2023 for the Milwaukie Poetry Series, when she reads her new poems and from her two prior poetry books at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Ledding Library.

Willis is a poet, essayist and a lawyer. Her first book of poems, “Blood Sisters of the Republic,” was published in 2012, and her second book of poems, “A Long Late Pledge,” won the Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize and was released in September 2017. Her book of essays, “These Are Strange Times, My Dear,” was published by Counterpoint Press in 2019.

