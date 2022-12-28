Wendy Willis kicks off the first poetry reading in 2023 for the Milwaukie Poetry Series, when she reads her new poems and from her two prior poetry books at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Ledding Library.
Willis is a poet, essayist and a lawyer. Her first book of poems, “Blood Sisters of the Republic,” was published in 2012, and her second book of poems, “A Long Late Pledge,” won the Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize and was released in September 2017. Her book of essays, “These Are Strange Times, My Dear,” was published by Counterpoint Press in 2019.
Her last two books have been finalists for the Oregon Book Award.
Willis is a faculty member in poetry and creative nonfiction at the Attic Institute in Portland, the executive director of the Deliberative Democracy Consortium and the founder and director of Oregon’s Kitchen Table, a statewide engagement group of non-partisan, nonprofit community organizations dedicated to helping Oregonians have a voice in their communities.
Reading to an audience
What she likes best about reading her work to a live audience is the fun atmosphere of “creating the campfire.”
She said she loves to have people read to her, and it is “a pleasure to give that same gift to others.”
Events like the poetry series are important to the community, she said, adding that “we learned how important when we couldn’t do it in person” during the pandemic.
That time was a “loss to us as readers of and listeners to poetry,” Willis said.
“To have the opportunity of the shared experience with the community is endemic to being human,” she added.
Inspiration
Willis said she is inspired by four women poets, CD Wright, Brigit Peegen Kelly, Venus Khoury-Ghata and Lisel Mueller.
“They are right at that place where the inner life and the material world intersect; there is an electric charge” to their work, she said.
Willis noted that she has a similar aspiration to connect to the world around her and to her own interior space.
She described the Milwaukie Poetry Series as “a huge gift to the community,” adding, “I am happy to be included.”