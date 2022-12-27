Sometimes the planets align and dreams do come true. Just ask Stephen and Emily Mackey, who opened Daily Records, their first record store, in Oak Grove last September.
“We were looking for a location that was local; within walking distance of our home,” Emily Mackey said.
The couple thought that the community needed a small, independent music store, so they were excited to be able to open next to Oak Grove 8 Cinema and close to Ultrazone.
“Stephen got to work at Tower Records for a short while and has had a dream of opening a record store for years,” Mackey said.
There are numerous music platforms available now that weren’t even dreamed of years ago, so some folks might question why the shop specializes in vinyl records.
“There's a certain romanticism that comes with holding a record in your hand; the tactile experience of holding the cover, slipping the record out of the sleeve, setting the needle gently down on the vinyl; it's irreplaceable,” Mackey said.
She noted that over the years she and her husband acquired collections of vinyl records from friends and family, but once the store opened, they began buying collections from the community.
“There have been so many gems. We love having people let us know what they are looking for, and then finding it a day or two later in a new collection,” Mackey said.
“We are also always adding to our new record collection from a national distributor, so we can get new artists in the store also, as well as re-issues of classic records,” she added.
Rewards, challenges
Mackey said that she and her husband had longed to open a family business, and they love getting to work together every day.
“We also love how much new music we are being introduced to, just by folks asking if we have something,” she said, adding that she and her husband enjoy finding albums that people have been looking for, or something that brings back specific memories.
“We are also loving seeing younger people coming in and starting their collections from scratch,” Mackey said.
The most challenging part of owning a family business can also be dealing with family issues.
The Mackeys have three children who are still in middle and high school, so balancing working with parenting has been a challenge.
As far as dividing up responsibilities on a day-to-day basis, Mackey said she oversees the books and anything that requires a list or a spreadsheet. However, she noted that she and her husband have similar and different music tastes, so they can both help recommend all kinds of music.
Buying records
“Stephen is the music man. He has all kinds of musical knowledge and loves to chat with people and learn what they have to offer,” Mackey said.
“He's also learned how to grade records, to be able to buy collections and offer fair prices to those selling, as well as those buying the used records,” she added.
They have seen a variety of records come into the store, Mackey said, adding that some people bring in their parents' collections with vintage country, jazz and classical.
They have also acquired records from the ’80s and ’90s when vinyl started going away.
“Most recently, a client brought in her stash that she used to have to hide from her mother; so much fun music, great stories and memories that people share through music,” Mackey said.
In addition to records, Daily Records sells turntables, cleaning supplies for the records and bags and inserts to protect vinyl.
“We've got music and movie posters, band T-shirts, music-related Funko Pops and stickers, and Kamibashi Keychains; we are always on the lookout for new fun items to bring into the shop,” Mackey said.
Favorite albums
Choosing their three favorite albums is a challenge, the couple said, because it can change daily.
Among her favorites, Emily Mackey chose “Nebraska,” by Bruce Springsteen; “Palomino,” by First Aid Kit, a band she learned about since opening the store; and the soundtrack to the movie “Cocktail,” which she said she listened to nonstop in middle school.
Stephen Mackey said his top three albums are “Quadrophenia,” by The Who; “Tea for the Tillerman,” by Cat Stevens; and “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway,” by Genesis.
Bring in your vinyl!
What: Daily Records
Where: 16074-2 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.; closed on Monday
Contact: Call 503-908-1926 or email stephenmackey@dailyrecordshop.com
More: Visit dailyrecordshop.com