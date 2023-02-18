4607 SE International Way

Parker Meggitt's production facility in the Portland area now features a solar array at 4607 S.E. International Way, Milwaukie.

 courtesy photo: Parker Meggitt

A Milwaukie-based motion and control technology company recently installed what might be Oregon’s largest rooftop solar array.

Parker Meggitt General Manager Rob Gustine said the company is responding to customers’ concerns about climate change by "pushing boundaries” at production sites to make environmental sustainability a long-term strategic priority.