At a pond in a neighborhood off King Road, just after sunrise a cacophony of about 100 cackling geese took off at the same time, their swirling wing beats filled the sky.
“That was worth the price of admission,” said Dan Strong, who was leading a group of four other bird enthusiasts who were participating in the 97th Portland Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
This year’s count took place on Dec. 31, and Strong was once again heading up one of the Milwaukie sub-sector groups.
Originally, the bird count took place on Christmas Day, when counters spread out to count anything that flew that day. Now, however, the count takes place from mid-December to early January at over 2,500 locations across North America and as far south as Brazil.
The data collected in the Portland metro area is sent to the national Audubon CBC database to contribute valuable scientific data to the longest existing records of bird population trends.
Counting crows and more
Within minutes after the geese flew away, the group saw a male common merganser, which has a white back, a green head and a red beak. Also at the same site, house sparrows, juncos, several flickers and a blackbird were seen.
At the second site across the pond, counters saw two hummingbirds, and three species of gulls.
At several other sites, north of Bell Avenue and south of King Road, Strong made a swishing noise and was answered by a chestnut backed chickadee. The group also saw a Bewick’s wren, a Pacific wren, two starlings, a red-breasted nuthatch and of course, innumerable crows.
Strong, who had been up since about 1 a.m. looking for owls, was rewarded by seeing a screech owl, a barred owl and a great horned owl.
At other places later in the day, the counters saw a Mandarin duck amongst a flock of 22 wood duck and a group of three tundra swan. They also encountered “lots of sparrows at Furnberg Park, a nice smattering of creeper, kinglets, warblers, nuthatches and thrushes around Stanley Park,” Strong said.
Milwaukie resident Tove Danovich was part of Strong’s group and said she had always wanted to participate in the bird count.
“I enjoy birding and it is nice to go out with people who know something about birds,” she said.
Suzie Wolfer was also part of the group; she said she had been participating in the bird count off and on for 20 years.
“I enjoy being outside looking at birds, learning about birds and being part of something bigger. I also meet amazing people,” she said.
Birding in Milwaukie
Strong said he relishes birding wherever he happens to be, but there are a couple of reasons why he continues to participate in the Portland CBC, counting birds in the Milwaukie area.
“First, there are a variety of habitats, which typically equates to great bird diversity. The western edge of Milwaukie is along the banks of the Willamette River, providing excellent birding and wildlife viewing year round,” he said.
He noted that there are other excellent riparian areas to visit, including Spring Creek, Crystal Lake, Kellogg Creek, Johnson Creek and Minthorn Springs.
“Each of these wetland corridors offers shelter to birds within an urban setting and produces opportunities to observe very local populations of birds that you might not expect close to city limits,” Strong said.
He added that birders might see species like belted kingfisher, green heron, Virginia rail, wood duck, killdeer and red-winged blackbird.
“Another fantastic wetland to explore is the 3-Creeks area. This natural wonder is located near the Clackamas Aquatic Park, and boasts a beautiful stand of Garry Oak nestled within the confluence of Mt. Scott, Dean and Phillips Creeks,” Strong said.
He added that “exploring these wetlands and discovering new birding locations in and around downtown Milwaukie is a fun way to get outside and exercise.”
Working in Clackamas County
Another reason he is attracted to birding in Milwaukie is because he works for Clackamas County Water Environment Services as a wastewater treatment operator.
“Our work group cleans billion gallons of wastewater annually; a large percentage is processed at the Kellogg Creek Resource Recovery Facility, right in Milwaukie along the Willamette,” he noted.
“It is very gratifying to see wastewater directed to the plant, cleaned and discharged as recycled water into the Willamette, the very watershed I bird and recreate in,” Strong said.
He added, “Other organizations also do great work in protecting Milwaukie's natural resources, and seeing this direct relationship between environmental stewardship and the abundance of bird diversity from year to year by participating in the CBC is very rewarding.”
For more information about the Portland Audubon Society, visit audubonportland.org.