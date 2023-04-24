Some state legislators are saying that Clackamas County might not be getting its requested $61 million in courthouse construction funding because of the county’s recent surprise decision to withdraw from Oregon’s Project Turnkey funding.
Rumblings at the state capitol about withholding courthouse funding are coming after Gov. Tina Kotek said she was “absolutely stunned” by Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s “very disappointing step backward at a time when every leader in Oregon needs to be doing more — not less — to address our homelessness crisis."
In February, Smith joined a 3-2 vote to accept $15 million in outside funding for a transitional shelter. Then under behind-the-scenes pressure from the Clackamas County Republican Party, Smith on March 22 suddenly announced that she would not be supporting the hotel purchase. Despite questions about the legality of Smith's reversal without public notice, county staff were forced to follow the new direction of the elected commission, foregoing taxpayer funds toward immediate purchase costs and ongoing transitional expenses.
County officials say that it would be incorrect to conflate courthouse funding with the Project Turnkey reversal. A county spokesperson said it is critical to understand that courthouse funding and transitional housing funds are dependent on separate revenue streams.
Kotek hasn’t weighed in on Clackamas’ courthouse funding following the Turnkey vote, but the state has already reacted with more than just strong words to Smith’s reversal on transitional housing. The governor called Project Turnkey “a proven model to help Oregonians move off the streets and into stability.”
In distributing the state’s emergency aid for homeless on April 10, Kotek said that she “did not have confidence” in Clackamas County’s ability to obtain shelter beds. The governor gave the county $4 million in state aid for rehousing programs, but nothing for new shelter beds. By comparison, agencies in similarly sized Lane County, which Kotek praised, received $15.5 million in state funding to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds.
Rep. Mark Gamba, D-Milwaukie, said he’s among legislators who are “equally appalled” at the county chair’s decision to back out of Project Turnkey. Gamba now doubts the county’s ability to manage courthouse funding responsibly when it decided to spend about an extra $3 million annually on transitioning the same number of people annually out of homelessness.
In not following through with the planned hotel purchase, in addition to wasting $150,000 in earnest money on the real estate deal, Clackamas County is still paying for hotel rooms to transition people out of homelessness. But county officials are having to pay for those hotel rooms at market rate, whereas a Project Turnkey purchase would have led to $3 million in projected savings annually.
Gamba sees a similarly shortsighted decision with the county’s courthouse deal. By choosing not to ask voters for a temporary tax increase to pay off the courthouse construction costs, the county will be facing significant cuts to services, including county services most often used by people who are at risk for homelessness and legal troubles that could land them in court.
In initially pledging to support the courthouse funding, Gamba said he now feels duped by lobbyists for the county who assured him that Project Turnkey was moving forward and that the county would be investing in its Health, Housing and Human Services (H3S) Department. He said that various legislators are concerned that the courthouse project will lead the county to H3S cuts, and the courthouse funding request provides the state some leverage for encouraging the county to reinvest in human services.
“When they came into lobby me for that courthouse money, I made it very clear that they needed to hold H3S harmless in the construction of that building,” Gamba said. “That budget, given the homeless crisis right now, needed to be held whole, and that obviously has not happened with what they did to Project Turnkey.”
Securing the courthouse’s remaining matching construction costs from the state is a top legislative priority for Clackamas County officials who are continuing to meet with legislators to remind them of the “obvious need” for a project envisioned for many years in partnership with the Oregon Judicial Department. County representatives said that state legislators would be unfairly conflating two different sources of funding in connecting the Turnkey reversal with the courthouse.
“Courthouse funding comes from the state and our General Fund, whereas transitional housing comes from grants and narrowly written taxes (such as the Supportive Housing Services measure) which by law must be spent on those programs,” wrote county spokesperson Dylan Blaylock in response to questions from Pamplin Media Group.
Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, said he can understand the argument for holding Clackamas County accountable for its Turnkey reversal, but he counseled his fellow state legislators to take one decision at a time, each on its individual merits.
“We can’t hold one project hostage over another issue,” Meek said. “I’m still in full support of the funding for the Clackamas County courthouse. This is should not be a vendetta against a bad decision that the county commission made in reversing the Turnkey vote. This courthouse project is for our citizens and for public safety on many levels, providing public service through our legal system.”
Other state legislators are publicly withholding their judgement on Clackamas County’s courthouse funding for now. When contacted by Pamplin Media Group, Sen. Lew Frederick, who sits on a key Oregon legislative committee that has yet to appropriate the state’s budget to various cities and counties who have requested funding, said it was a “very interesting concept” to withhold courthouse funding as a way to hold Clackamas County accountable for its H3S and homelessness budgets. Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, co-chair of the Oregon Legislature’s budget-writing Ways and Means Committee, confirmed that Clackamas County’s courthouse was among all funding requests that remain undetermined until after the state’s revenue forecast comes out in May.
“All bonding is under consideration. No decisions will be made until sometime in late May,” Steiner said.
Clackamas County officials say that the courthouse project is broadly recognized by legislators as different from other capital project requests this session because it has already been funded by the state and is currently under construction.
“It was only through working with our legislators that we got the state’s original match of $189 million two years ago. The county has now committed its half, and Governor Kotek has included the state’s share in her recommended budget. We remain fully confident that our legislative partners will deliver and authorize the additional matching funds ($61 million) to complete the job, and we do not believe that unrelated issues (Project Turnkey) will affect the overall outcome,” Blaylock wrote.
Clackamas County’s forthcoming 2023-24 budget, which must be balanced by state law, will have to account for the courthouse project by finding about $15 million in cuts elsewhere from the General Fund, county officials said. If the state legislature does not award the additional $61 million in requested courthouse funding, the county is expected to have to make deeper General Fund cuts in future budget cycles.
A fraction of the H3S budget comes from the General Fund, since county human services have been largely funded through state and federal sources. The Board of County Commissioners will have to finalize the budget by June 30 (after the Budget Committee meetings), after which time citizens will know where General Fund reductions will come from.