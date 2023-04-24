Some state legislators are saying that Clackamas County might not be getting its requested $61 million in courthouse construction funding because of the county’s recent surprise decision to withdraw from Oregon’s Project Turnkey funding

Rumblings at the state capitol about withholding courthouse funding are coming after Gov. Tina Kotek said she was “absolutely stunned” by Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith’s “very disappointing step backward at a time when every leader in Oregon needs to be doing more — not less — to address our homelessness crisis."