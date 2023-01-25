Newly elected state representative Annessa Hartman, D-Gladstone, received a round of applause from city officials after she pledged that stopping highway tolls will be her No. 1 priority in the upcoming legislative session.

Hartman returned to city hall on Jan. 24 to give her first presentation since her Jan. 10 resignation as a city councilor, and her homecoming found a warm welcome even among elected officials with whom she had previously clashed politically.