“Black excellence has such a strong meaning to it, so when somebody asks you, ‘What is Black excellence to you?’ you're probably going to get tongue-tied. As a Black person, you probably get asked the question a lot, especially as a student. You get to the point where you will answer with the easiest response, which is ‘Black people's achievements.’ It gets tiring because when you answer that question, are the people who ask you the question actually listening?”

So began a speech by Mariah Walls, a freshman in Milwaukie, as she stepped up to the microphone at a city council meeting to introduce a presentation on Black Excellence Month. Mariah and her fellow members of MHS’s Black Student Union went on to further define Black excellence. For city officials, it was clear that the young people represented a living definition of excellence. After a round of applause, city officials invited the Black Student Union members to volunteer for the city and eventually be elected to council positions.