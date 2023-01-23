Milwaukie resident

A Milwaukie resident was shot and killed by police after allegedly firing at officers who caught him trying to steal cars in Salem.

An armed robbery suspect from Milwaukie was shot and killed by police officers in Salem on Monday, Jan. 23 after “gunfire was exchanged” when the suspect was confronted by officers, authorities said.

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Michael James Compton, died at the scene, police said. It was later determined Compton had multiple warrants for his arrest in both Clackamas and Lane counties; his previous convictions included assault, interfering with an officer, menacing and theft.