A former mayor of Gladstone hopes to see the benefits of his community service flourish for future generations like recently planted saplings.

A species native to the Willamette Valley, the Oregon oak specimen was planted at Gladstone Nature Park last month in Byers’ honor by General Tree Service in partnership with the city and the park’s volunteer friends group. When a developer threatened the nature park with an excavator, Byers led the city to condemn the property for civic uses, purchasing the 12 acres for $3.1 million in 2008 after an eminent-domain process and court battle.