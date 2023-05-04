A former mayor of Gladstone hopes to see the benefits of his community service flourish for future generations like recently planted saplings.
A species native to the Willamette Valley, the Oregon oak specimen was planted at Gladstone Nature Park last month in Byers’ honor by General Tree Service in partnership with the city and the park’s volunteer friends group. When a developer threatened the nature park with an excavator, Byers led the city to condemn the property for civic uses, purchasing the 12 acres for $3.1 million in 2008 after an eminent-domain process and court battle.
“Mayor Byers served at a critical time when the Nature Park was at risk of commercial development,” said Nancy Eichsteadt, a longtime resident and Friends of the Gladstone Nature Park Board member. “We are forever grateful for his forward thinking and community-minded leadership.”
Byers joined the Clackamas Education Service District Board in May 2018 and now serves as its chair. He served 35 years as Gladstone’s mayor and spent years on the city’s council, budget committee and planning commission. His budget experience also includes serving on the Clackamas Community College budget committee.
At the April 29 planting of the the city's second Mayor’s Tree, Byers said that lower levels of government provide more opportunities for efficiency and getting things done to directly benefit citizens. He was credited with statement about how compromises lead to the best decisions in local politics: “If everyone walked out of the meeting shaking their heads, then I know we made the right decision.”
Byers didn’t deny making the statement, and joked, “It’s a lot better if they’re walking out of the meeting cussing.”
Gladstone violinist Alan Bonney played "The Caissons Go Rolling Along" at the event in honor of Byers’ military service. Byers graduated from public schools in Clackamas County and only left the area briefly to serve in the Army and earn his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Washington in 1967.
“I didn’t grow up in Gladstone; I just got older,” Byers joked.
The first Mayor’s Tree was planted in the Nature Park for Gladstone's first Arbor Day celebration in 2017, in honor of Gladstone’s first woman mayor, Tammy Stempel.