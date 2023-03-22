Sunnyside

Clackamas County is canceling its plans to purchase the Quality Inn, which is located next to McMenamins Sunnyside, for a transitional shelter.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith reversed her vote on March 22, canceling the board’s previous 3-2 decision to buy the Quality Inn in unincorporated Clackamas County and convert it to transitional housing.

In February, the board approved the purchase, and this month there was some question about procedural issues, with the rush to hold a special meeting and no formal revote to reverse the decision. But the new majority against buying the Quality Inn property was clear, after lobbying by Happy Valley constituents and a lawsuit being filed by a neighboring landlord.