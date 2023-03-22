In February, the board approved the purchase, and this month there was some question about procedural issues, with the rush to hold a special meeting and no formal revote to reverse the decision. But the new majority against buying the Quality Inn property was clear, after lobbying by Happy Valley constituents and a lawsuit being filed by a neighboring landlord.
With Smith declaring her changed vote, county officials are considering the previous direction to buy the property null, having failed by a new 3-2 majority of the commission.
Smith instead called for more time for Clackamas County residents, businesses, local elected officials, faith leaders and members of the public to help craft solutions for homelessness and transitional housing going forward.
“The public needs more time,” Smith said. “We will not go forward with Project Turnkey at the current selected location.”
Commissioner Martha Schrader, who voted with Commissioner Paul Savas and the previous board majority to buy the property, said she would still respect Smith after her reversal. Schrader made it clear, however, that she would still vote to acquire transitional housing like the Quality Inn site.
"I do believe that the work that our staff did actually fits the criteria of it being a drug-free intentional community," Schrader said, drawing comparisons to the Veterans Village that the county opened in 2018, which also received pushback from neighbors.
Schrader added, "I honor our veterans, but I also think that there are other humans that we need to be accountable for, who for whatever reason, have fallen into this black hole of addiction, homelessness and despair."
Instead of buying the Quality Inn, Smith outlined a three-point plan which she believes will lead the state in determining future solutions:
1. The Board of County Commissioners plans to hold Homelessness Causation and Accountability Summits focusing on the causes of homelessness, accountabilities and solutions. They plan to invite participation from business community, faith leaders, nonprofit safety net providers, local elected officials, community volunteers and members of the public.
2. The Board of County Commissioners will convene a Blue Ribbon Committee of "thought leaders" at the national, state and local level to bring best practices and solutions to the table to provide transitional housing at the community level.
3. County commissioners may refer a measure to voters on the question of whether the legislature should overturn Measure 110, which legalized user amounts of certain drugs, based on the recent growth of homelessness and addiction issues.
“While Project Turnkey would have addressed many of these issues, its acceptance in our community is premature. Now the public has the opportunity they have asked for -- time. We must collaboratively solve this issue,” Smith said.