Liz Dodd loves making chili and it comes through in her cooking. Meat chili — check. Plant-based chili — check. Hot chili, mild chili and everything in between — check, check and check.
And her specialty? Cincinnati-style chili.
If you’ve only tasted chili from a can, it’s time to check out Queen Chili in the Milwaukie Station cart pod, near the Max station in downtown Milwaukie.
There, Dodd uses only the best ingredients she can get at local, ethical farms. Meat comes from Ramage Farms and Martson Farm, and she gets onions and tomatoes from local and/or organic sources when possible.
Dodd and her husband Matt are the co-owners of Queen Chili, which has been in the Milwaukie location since November.
The pair opened the business almost two years ago, renting a truck at Trail Distilling in Oregon City for their first year until they were able to purchase their own food truck.
They are pleased with the Milwaukie Station location, Liz Dodd said, adding, “I love small-town downtowns where there are lots of small businesses, walkability, a comforting quaintness to it.” She noted that the cart draws a lot of customers from those who live, work or go to school close by.
Dodd said she grew up in Cincinnati, which is why one of the chilis she always has on hand is the Cincinnati-style. She graduated from high school a year early in order to move to Portland for chef training.
“We have lived in the Portland metro area for 14 years and the last five in Clackamas County. We love it here,” she said.
Queen Chili
Dodd said she chose to name her cart Queen Chili partly based on the fact that she is from the Queen City.
“When Midwesterners see the name, they immediately know what kind of chili they can expect to have on the menu all the time,” she said.
Of her Queen Chili eye-catching crown logo, she said likes the idea of being the queen of chili.
Dodd noted that she has many years of experience and education in the food industry and uses that knowledge to make each chili.
Cincinnati-style chili
“I specifically perfected my Cincinnati chili recipe when I moved out here and realized you couldn't get it anywhere, and I needed to figure out how to make it if I wanted it,” Dodd said.
Cincinnati chili is more spices than it is spicy and it is made with very fine ground beef; there are no beans, chunky tomatoes or onions in this chili.
“It has some of the signature ingredients you find in normal chili like tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin and garlic; what sets it apart is its unique ingredients like cinnamon, unsweetened cocoa powder and Worcestershire,” Dodd said.
She also noted that Cincinnati-style chili was originally brought to the region by two Macedonian immigrant brothers 100 years ago.
“They opened up a restaurant in downtown Cincinnati selling their chili on top of spaghetti and topped with cheese. It's now a sensation all over Cincinnati and the tri-state surrounding area, with a chili diner in every neighborhood there,” Dodd said.
Favorites
She noted that her top-three selling items are the spicy smashburger, chili and cornbread and the chili-cheese dog with fries and house-made fry sauce.
“A lot of our regulars show up for the specials because I always have special chilis, a special creation or burger creation and dessert specials,” Dodd said.
Her own favorite go-to menu items are a chili-cheese sandwich, which is basically a chili dog without the dog, or a spicy smashburger with a cup of chili on the side that she dunks the burger in.
Chili cook-off
Dodd and the owners of the Perky Pantry food cart and the HiVe Taphouse in Oregon City have teamed up to judge the upcoming Chili Cook-Off at noon on Feb. 19 at the taphouse, 13851 Beavercreek Road in Oregon City, behind Jiffy Lube.
The event features live music, chili judging and tasting, cold beer, food for purchase and prizes.
“Anyone can enter. So far, we have only had home cooks enter, but pros would be welcome too,” Dodd said. She added that prizes include trophies, cash, gift cards, beer and more.
Queen Chili is open only Monday-Friday, so that she and her family can have time together on weekends, Dodd said.
On occasion, there are events on weekends that she participates in, and she does sell her packaged foods at the year-round Oregon City Farmers Market on Saturdays and will sell her packaged chili by the quart at the Milwaukie Farmers Market on Sundays, starting in May.
‘Warm welcome’
“When I came up with the idea to open this food truck back when I was a student at Oregon Culinary Institute, I knew I wanted to make excellent farm-to-fork, regional street food and Americana,” Dodd said.
It has been a pleasure to be in the Milwaukie Station cart pod, she noted, adding that she has received a warm welcome from the community and is pleased to have new and returning customers in the short time the cart has been open.
Dodd added, “I'm so happy with what we have built, and love bringing joy to others with my food.”