Liz Dodd

Liz Dodd hands out a piping hot order of chili at the Queen Chili cart in Milwaukie Station. 

 Courtesy photo: Matt Dodd

Liz Dodd loves making chili and it comes through in her cooking. Meat chili — check. Plant-based chili — check. Hot chili, mild chili and everything in between — check, check and check.

And her specialty? Cincinnati-style chili.