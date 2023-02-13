Clackamas commissioners to attend annual State of the County event on April 5 Pamplin Media Group Raymond Rendleman Author email Feb 13, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Clackamas County's elected officials are pictured after their swearing into public office at the beginning of the year. courtesy photo: Clackamas County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual State of the County Forum Event on April 5. Chamber members, business leaders and the general public are all welcome.Chair Tootie Smith, Commissioners Martha Schrader, Paul Savas, Mark Shull and Ben West will share 2022 accomplishments and 2023 goals for their communities.Discussions will emphasize aspects that impact business and livability in the region. After the initial presentation, attendees will be invited to ask questions in writing via the chat room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Raymond Rendleman Author email Follow Raymond Rendleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events