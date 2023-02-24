Tom_Sonoff

Tom Sonoff

 courtesy photo: Joseph Lohmolder/The Clackamas Print

Tom Sonoff, the director of college safety at Clackamas Community College, is retiring, and after multiple searches, the school finally made a tentative offer for a new hire to fill the position.

College safety officers are responsible for maintaining a secure and protective environment on college properties. Responsibilities are to perform unarmed patrols around college properties, enforce campus policies and college security rules, issue warning or citations for violations, provide non-enforcement assistance to community members, respond to calls for service on campus and investigate incidents occurring on campus.