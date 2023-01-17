Bob Sterry

Bob Sterry

 courtesy photo: Bob Sterry

For the first time, the Clackamas County Arts Alliance is sponsoring a writing competition in four genres — short story, poetry, essay and play.

The theme, “Clackamas County – Its life, its history, its future! reflects what must be in the thoughts of anyone who lives in Clackamas. Where have we been, what are we doing now and where are we going?” said Bob Sterry, chairman of the Clackamas County Arts Alliance Literary Arts Committee.