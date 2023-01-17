For the first time, the Clackamas County Arts Alliance is sponsoring a writing competition in four genres — short story, poetry, essay and play.
The theme, “Clackamas County – Its life, its history, its future! reflects what must be in the thoughts of anyone who lives in Clackamas. Where have we been, what are we doing now and where are we going?” said Bob Sterry, chairman of the Clackamas County Arts Alliance Literary Arts Committee.
He added that the committee hopes to make the writing competition an annual event.
Winners in each of the four genres will receive $250 and runner-up winners will receive $100. They will also receive complimentary registration to the 2023 Clackamas Community College Compose Creative Writing Conference on May 20, where the winners will be announced.
Outreach to creative people
Sterry noted that the Literary Arts Committee was formed as one of several active committees within the arts alliance, to reach out to all creative people in the county.
He added, “Running a writing contest was one of the first ideas we generated, and it fits with the mission of the Arts Alliance: ‘Keeping Arts and culture central to life in the county. At the heart of our work is the creative community-working across mediums, makers, actors, singers, writers, and anyone contributing to the cultural vitality of the places where we live, work and play.’”
Sterry said that the arts alliance is recruiting separate judges in each of the four categories and noted that judges do not have to live in Clackamas County but some connection to the county is welcome.
He also noted that since entries in the competition may be in English and Spanish, there will be some Spanish-speaking judges on the panel.
Creative Writing Conference
The English Department at CCC has been involved in the committee from the beginning, and has been very useful with ideas and advice, Sterry said.
“Announcing the winners at the conference felt appropriate for a literary contest in the county,” he noted.
He added that the timing of the conference fits well with the span of the contest, as entries are accepted until April 3, which allows one month for the judges to make their decisions before the conference.
“I am personally very excited to see this idea come to pass. It comes at a time when we are all emerging out of the nightmare of COVID and need to find ways of connecting with each other again,” Sterry said.
He added, “Tapping into the creative talents of writers in the county is one way we can do that.
Our challenge now is to get the message out to those creative people in the county and attract the largest possible number of entries.”