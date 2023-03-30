Art is alive and well in Clackamas County — from Estacada to Lake Oswego, from Oregon City to Milwaukie and beyond. And the one thing all those artists have in common is the need for support, and Dianne Alves wants to continue that support. But the executive director of the Clackamas County Arts Alliance knows that to continue to do that, the organization needs funding.
“We realized as we rebranded that folks think we are a Clackamas County organization. But we have been our own nonprofit for 25 years,” she said. And yes, the county does provide some financial support, “but this year we find that funding has shifted to social service organizations that provide housing to families,” Alves said.
So that leaves the CCAA wondering how they are going to continue advocating for artists.
“We provide the calendar of events for free — that is an important resource for artists and arts organizations and businesses” to keep their art in the public eye, Alves said.
Folks can go to the calendar to see that “we have a chamber orchestra in the county; art classes are posted; shows are happening,” she added.
“We have arts groups and committees that never got together before. The Literary Arts Committee is running a competition for writers; the performing arts committee goes on field trips to see how theater groups operate; the visual arts committee is working with emerging artists. We provide all these services for free,” she noted.
“We then need people to support us to do that work,” Alves added.
The CCAA supports 17 art galleries in the county, including seven at the Red Soils campus in Oregon City. Recently, “we took down one of those galleries and left a blank wall,” Alves said.
On that wall is a large, framed portrait of a QR code and the message that the blank wall is what happens when the arts aren’t funded. The QR code will lead patrons to the CCAA donations and advocacy page, explaining how people can also speak to elected officials about continuing funding for the arts.
“We want to keep arts and culture alive in the county,” Alves said.
Economic prosperity
Every five years the Americans for Arts produces the Arts and Economic Prosperity Report, which collects data from across the U.S. to show that “arts and culture drive economic prosperity,” Alves said.
She expects that once the effects from the pandemic are over, that report will show that arts and culture have become even bigger economic drivers in Clackamas County than seven years ago.
“We have artists making a living as artists in this county; we have amazing people moving here and creating art,” Alves said. “We are working with Multnomah and Washington counties to create a Tri-County Arts and Culture Plan.”
“This is the first time that all three counties are working together to create a giant arts and culture plan,” she added.
That plan will be introduced in the fall and people can then see where all the activities are happening and what resources are needed to support and grow arts and culture throughout the county.
“We want to know what artists in the county need and want,” to bring more tourism to the county, she said.
“One of the things that we are hearing from artists is that the county needs a central performing space, comparable to the newly opened Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton,” Alves said.
It would not need to be as big as the Reser, she noted, but people could come from other counties to see performances in that venue space.
Alves added that a Community Conversation Packet will be coming out soon, to assess what artist groups in the county need and want to be successful.
Individuals “can go to our website to fill out that form; everyone’s input is important,” Alves said.
Community support
“I’m the most excited about advocating about specific things in Clackamas County, showing what people in the county want and what arts groups need,” Alves said.
“The whole county needs to see the value in the work we provide to artists and organizations throughout the whole county, and why advocacy is important at this time,” she said.
“We need community support to keep doing this great work; to keep advocating for artists in Clackamas County,” she added.
Alves hopes that citizens will reach out to elected officials, follow the CCAA on social media and make donations. She also asks individuals to join community conversations and encourage others to get involved.