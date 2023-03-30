Courtesy photo: Amoreena Tibray

If support for arts and culture dries up, then blank walls like this one will be seen in art galleries around the county.

Art is alive and well in Clackamas County — from Estacada to Lake Oswego, from Oregon City to Milwaukie and beyond. And the one thing all those artists have in common is the need for support, and Dianne Alves wants to continue that support. But the executive director of the Clackamas County Arts Alliance knows that to continue to do that, the organization needs funding.

“We realized as we rebranded that folks think we are a Clackamas County organization. But we have been our own nonprofit for 25 years,” she said. And yes, the county does provide some financial support, “but this year we find that funding has shifted to social service organizations that provide housing to families,” Alves said.

