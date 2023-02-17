“This is a proven model; this is not an experiment,” Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas told a divided and packed hearing room for the county to purchase its first hotel for use in transitional housing.
County commissioners were also divided, voting 3-2 on Feb. 16 to purchase the Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road for $15.2 million, with funding from an approximately $8 million grant from the Oregon Community Foundation among other sources. Although no county general funds were involved in the purchase, Commissioners Ben West and Mark Shull voted no.
Savas joined Chair Tootie Smith and Commissioner Martha Schrader in pointing out that the fears of business owners were proven to be unfounded when they decried the county’s establishment of a Veterans Village in 2018, and the county has been renting out hotel rooms on McLoughlin Boulevard to transition people out of homelessness for years.
“There’s a mandate to fix this problem,” Savas said. “This is part of the solution.”
Hundreds of homeless advocates and businesses owners found themselves on the opposite side of the issue of Clackamas County’s historic investment to reduce homelessness in the area. The hotel will provide 100 rooms and “a safe place free from violence and substance abuse for people to get the care they need, education and support to transition into permanent housing,” according to county officials.
“Our residents recently prioritized homelessness as the number one issue they care about,” Smith said. “We know that purchasing this property is the right thing to do to help residents living outside stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing.”
Starting in July, the first residents will begin moving into the hotel, where board members say they will have 24/7 security, financial education and healthy food. Residents will also receive health care and substance use treatment as needed.
“We can’t turn away and pretend this crisis doesn’t exist, because it does,” Smith said.
However, multiple officials expressed displeasure with the decision.
“I’m not opposed to Project Turnkey. However, I am opposed to the location that you have selected,” said Happy Valley Mayor Tom Ellis.
“These businesses, especially a lot of folks behind me, they’re still fighting for their businesses. And just as they get on their feet, they have the commissioners put in a homeless facility right in the heart of their businesses,” added Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam.
While residents voiced concerns about drugs and safety, the county says their plan includes 24/7 on-site staffing and regular perimeter walks for security.
“Drugs and alcohol will not be allowed. Weapons will not be allowed. Participants will be required to sign a program participation agreement accepting the terms of being in the program and the county will develop a good neighbor agreement to establish a pathway for initiating and maintaining open, transparent and proactive communication with stakeholders,” said Clackamas County Supportive Housing Services Manager Vahid Brown.
