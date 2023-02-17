Clackamas County Commission

Clackamas County commissioners on Feb. 16 decided to purchase the Quality Inn for transitional housing.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas County

“This is a proven model; this is not an experiment,” Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas told a divided and packed hearing room for the county to purchase its first hotel for use in transitional housing.

County commissioners were also divided, voting 3-2 on Feb. 16 to purchase the Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road for $15.2 million, with funding from an approximately $8 million grant from the Oregon Community Foundation among other sources. Although no county general funds were involved in the purchase, Commissioners Ben West and Mark Shull voted no.

