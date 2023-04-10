Tootie Smith whisper

While whispering to Commissioner Ben West on March 22, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith said a county employee had leaked her plans to reverse her Project Turnkey vote to the governor's office.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas County TV screenshot

Clackamas County Republicans dispute Chair Tootie Smith’s claim that she couldn’t have been censured for her vote to purchase a transitional housing facility, a vote which she reversed on March 22 under pressure from the Republican Party.

Smith stayed silent for over a week about the Republican Party’s role in her reversal, declining to address questions from Pamplin Media Group about the looming censure. Smith eventually broke her silence on the dais at a Clackamas County board meeting after various citizens, during their public testimony, protested the apparent Republican Party influence on a nonpartisan body.