Clackamas County Republicans dispute Chair Tootie Smith’s claim that she couldn’t have been censured for her vote to purchase a transitional housing facility, a vote which she reversed on March 22 under pressure from the Republican Party.
Smith stayed silent for over a week about the Republican Party’s role in her reversal, declining to address questions from Pamplin Media Group about the looming censure. Smith eventually broke her silence on the dais at a Clackamas County board meeting after various citizens, during their public testimony, protested the apparent Republican Party influence on a nonpartisan body.
While Smith said that she couldn’t have been influenced by the censure threat, Clackamas County Republican Party Secretary Linda Flores-Gordon said that she knew of nothing in the party’s bylaws that would have prevented Smith from being censured.
In 2022, Smith was elected as a Republican Party precinct committeeperson, a low-level party official also known as a PCP for the Colton area of unincorporated Clackamas County. Flores-Gordon said she serves as the party’s parliamentarian and saw no issue with a potential censure against a PCP, as Smith claimed during the recent board meeting.
“Political parties are not allowed, it is against their rules, and it is a violation to censure any PCP; it was just a bunch of noise, and I did not consider that,” Smith said on March 30, without providing any evidence from party bylaws to back her claim.
In fact, both major political parties have a recent history in Oregon of censuring their own leaders. Several county offices of Democratic Party voted in 2019 that state Sen. Peter Courtney should step down from his legislative Democratic leadership position, citing his allegedly ineffective handling of sexual harassment at the capitol. In 2021, the Multnomah County Republican Party voted to recall its then-chairman, Stephen Lloyd, whom they criticized for trying to make the GOP more inclusive and open its meetings to the public.
Legal risks, public costs of Smith’s reversal
Smith’s sudden reversal immediately cost the county $150,000 in lost earnest money to purchase the Quality Inn for transitional housing, plus $20,000 in county taxpayer funding for the hotel inspection and other due-diligence costs. Additionally, county staff time wasted in pursuing the deal that Smith terminated is estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Meanwhile, county officials continue to spend about an additional $3 million annually to rent the hotel rooms at market rate, as obtaining ownership of the hotel using state and Metro grants would have led to substantially lower operations costs.
Smith came under heavy pressure by officials at the Clackamas County Republican Party to reverse her Project Turnkey decision, despite the financial benefits for the county in purchasing the transitional housing.
“Ms. Smith was not elected to try to solve problems,” wrote Republican Party Chair Rick Riley in pressuring her reversal on Project Turnkey. “Ms. Smith was elected to bring information to we, the people, so that we, the people, could solve problems. Ms. Smith was elected to be the voice of problems solved! Problems solved by we, the people, triumph over problems solved by the government every time. THAT’S what Ms. Smith was elected to do. That’s what Ms. Smith is paid to do. Now, the problem that we have to try to solve is finding a replacement for Ms. Smith who will do that.”
Smith’s reversal resulted in various legal risks for Clackamas County, the county’s top attorney said at a recent board meeting. County Counsel Stephen Madkour on March 29 was hesitant to go into details during a public meeting, but said, “I’ve apprised the board of some of the possible risks associated with the board’s withdrawing from this transaction.”
Smith’s decision came as a surprise to most citizens, but she told various county officials about her plans for a reversal. Many people wondered why Smith didn’t send out any public notice of the meeting and who else she might have alerted about her intentions.
Oregon law allows for an “emergency meeting,” a type of special meeting called on less than 24 hours’ notice, but the attorney general’s office said the governing body must attempt to contact the media and other interested persons to inform them of the meeting. Smith and county staff sent out no such notice of the March 22 Project Turnkey agenda item to the media and other members of the public who have requested meeting agendas.
As previously reported, Smith told various county officials about her plans to reverse her decision, and one county employee leaked the information to the governor’s office prior to the meeting. While a commissioner suggested an investigation into the leak, no such investigation is taking place, according to county officials who wished to remain anonymous.
Pamplin Media Group is not identifying the county employee who leaked Smith’s planned reversal to the governor’s office, because this staff member is not under investigation and is not suspected of having done anything wrong. The staff member came forward after Smith raised questions, and county officials determined that the employee had done nothing nefarious. Smith herself, however, could face an inquiry over her failure to properly notify the public.
According to the Oregon attorney general, governing bodies like the Clackamas County board led by Smith must be able to point to some reason why the meeting could not be delayed, which would allow at least 24 hours’ notice as normally required. Madkour said that the “actual emergency” involved a deadline for closing documents sealing the hotel deal, due the day of Smith’s reversal, and citizens have alleged that Smith manufactured the emergency by waiting until the last possible moment to declare her reversal.
Where Smith as a county official may have run afoul of the law was in failing to give “such notice as is appropriate to the circumstances.” As soon as possible, public notice must still be given for emergency meetings, according to the attorney general’s office.
Although she spoke with a congresswoman on the morning of the reversal, Smith said that she discussed federal issues (not Project Turnkey) with Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Smith publicly announced her decision to reverse at about 10:30 a.m. on March 22, and Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam celebrated the decision with a press release and social media announcement before 11 a.m.
In 2022, Pulliam ran for the Republican Party’s gubernatorial nomination and received about 11% of the vote. Pulliam did not respond to a request for comment.