A record 240 artworks from middle and high school students representing all 10 school districts in Clackamas County is on display through May 5 in the seventh annual Clackamas Education Service District Regional Art Show.
Artist participation in the event is up 60% over 2022, when the show returned to an in-person exhibit for the first time in three years. More than 35 teachers in more than 30 schools submitted student work to this year’s art show.
“We are so excited that more students, teachers and schools than ever are participating in this special event to celebrate the artistic talent being nurtured in Clackamas County public schools,” said Larry Didway, Clackamas ESD superintendent. “Our art show truly has become a rite of spring in our region. This year’s exhibit will inspire everyone who views it.”
Public middle and high school art teachers in Clackamas County curate and select student work to submit to the show. This year’s event is full of many types of media, including paintings, drawings, digital art, ceramics and photography.
All entries will be adjudicated by a panel of art professionals. Grade-level honors and other special awards will be presented at an artist reception and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Clackamas ESD headquarters. Award winners will receive a variety of prizes, including free art classes and scholarships, art supplies and gift cards, and the opportunity to showcase work at another upcoming regional art event, thanks to event sponsorship from PNCA, Clackamas Community College, Venvino Art Studios and the Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts.
“It takes a very large cast to put together this growing event. The teachers who select works for the show and help us prepare them for exhibit deserve special thanks for their extra efforts to ensure talented students’ work is being featured,” Didway added. “I’m also extremely grateful to our four sponsors who have stepped up to donate meaningful prizes for our show participants. Their support is another clear demonstration that art education matters in our community.”