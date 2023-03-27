A record 240 artworks from middle and high school students representing all 10 school districts in Clackamas County is on display through May 5 in the seventh annual Clackamas Education Service District Regional Art Show.

Artist participation in the event is up 60% over 2022, when the show returned to an in-person exhibit for the first time in three years. More than 35 teachers in more than 30 schools submitted student work to this year’s art show.