Three old-timer Clackamas firefighters who happened to be working the same shift jokingly donned their reading glasses for a photo to commemorate an unprecedented event, a fire station professionally staffed only by people in their late 50s and 60s.
Once they finished chuckling about the photograph, their recently completed shift at the Redland fire station also got them thinking about the future of firefighting and the future of work in general, with various employment sectors nationwide increasingly having trouble hiring, while the age of retirement gets older.
Gone are the days when fire departments are staffed largely by recruits who are just out of high school and can expect to retire before 50. Gone are the days when hundreds of teenagers compete in firefighting camps for a dozen professional positions.
Many firefighters these days come to the profession later in life. These days more stringent health care requirements allow many older firefighters to remain in the field.
“Our firefighters are staying on the job longer, and we don’t have a lot of kids training up anymore, and a lot of our new recruits are about 30,” said Steve McAdoo, 58, the oldest firefighter/paramedic in the Clackamas Fire District.
McAdoo recently joined Clackamas Fire’s oldest firefighter, Kerry Owen, 62, and its oldest lieutenant, Michael Hall, 58, for the photo.
McAdoo, who served for several years at the fire district’s public information firefighter, plans to retire on May 1, 2024, but do a “workback” through Nov. 1, 2024.
Workbacks benefit both the fire district that needs professional firefighters and the retiree who can gain more benefits through Oregon’s Public Employees Retirement System. Owen retired Dec. 31 but is doing his six-months workback and will be fully retired on June 30.
Clackamas Fire allows firefighters to workback after retirement for six months, while Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, a nearby agency, allows up to two years for workbacks.
“The job has changed a lot, and we’re having a really hard time hiring, as a lot of agencies are, for hiring paramedics,” McAdoo said.
McAdoo himself came to firefighting as a second career, turning 40 while in the fire academy. Like many firefighters in Clackamas County, McAdoo remembers a “very hard 72 hours, where I got to go home and crawl into bed for eight hours of it,” while fighting the wildfires in September 2020.
“If you’re someone who wants to do this job, you have to be all in, and you have to train for years,” he said.
At the other end of his career, McAdoo and many other aspiring firefighters were spurred to their careers through the bravery of rescue personnel in responding to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“To leave, it’s going to be an adjustment, and I’ve talked with a lot of retirees who have said it takes four to six months to even realize that you’re not heading back into work anymore,” he said.