Clackamas County's oldest firefighters

Clackamas Fire Lt. Michael Hall, firefighter Kerry Owen and firefighter/paramedic Steve McAdoo are the three oldest firefighters in the district.

 Courtesy photo: Tammy Owen

Three old-timer Clackamas firefighters who happened to be working the same shift jokingly donned their reading glasses for a photo to commemorate an unprecedented event, a fire station professionally staffed only by people in their late 50s and 60s.

Once they finished chuckling about the photograph, their recently completed shift at the Redland fire station also got them thinking about the future of firefighting and the future of work in general, with various employment sectors nationwide increasingly having trouble hiring, while the age of retirement gets older.