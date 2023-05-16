052423-joseph

Challenger candidate Gregg Ramirez listened while Clackamas Fire Board member Thomas Joseph gave his presentation to residents of Willamette View during a candidates forum in April.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

A member of the Clackamas Fire Board since 2010 is successfully fending off an attempt by a former employee of the fire district to unseat him, according to preliminary May 16 election results showing Thomas Joseph with 52% of the vote to 47% for Gregg Ramirez.

Joseph, who lives in the Happy Valley area, said he wasn’t sure whether he would run for reelection until he realized that the fire levy would be on the same ballot. His statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet endorsed the levy.

