A member of the Clackamas Fire Board since 2010 is successfully fending off an attempt by a former employee of the fire district to unseat him, according to preliminary May 16 election results showing Thomas Joseph with 52% of the vote to 47% for Gregg Ramirez.
Joseph, who lives in the Happy Valley area, said he wasn’t sure whether he would run for reelection until he realized that the fire levy would be on the same ballot. His statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet endorsed the levy.
Joseph also touted his longtime community partnerships in Clackamas County potentially helping to negotiate intergovernmental agreements with Sandy and Gladstone.
“One of my strengths on the fire board is how we reached out to the cities and other agencies of the county for cooperation and partnership to avoid duplication of resources,” Joseph told the residents of Willamette View during a candidates forum in April.
Thomas’ opponent is an Oak Lodge resident and Shriners Children’s Hospital emergency manager. Ramirez previously served for a decade as Clackamas Fire’s emergency manager from 2012-22. Without attacking Thomas directly, Ramirez positioned himself as more of a potential critic of where funding from the levy goes.
“I support the levy, but what did Ronald Reagan say? Trust but verify,” Ramirez told the Willamette View residents in April.
Joseph has a legacy of community service in North Clackamas, including serving on the board for La Salle High School (now La Salle Prep). He was a founding director of Town Center Bank, which was started in the 1990s and merged with Columbia Bank in 2007.
Joseph was the chair of a political campaign to create the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District in 1990 and served as a member of the Providence Milwaukie Foundation Board. He was a member of the church council at Christ the King and served on the North Clackamas Chamber Board for over 30 years, including as chamber president.
While serving another four years on the fire board, Joseph plans to continue serving as chair of the Clackamas Rotary Foundation.