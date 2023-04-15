Clackamas Fire recently hired groundbreaking former professional baseball player Ila Borders as a training captain.
Borders’ uniform is on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. As the first woman to get a scholarship to play men’s collegiate baseball, she also became the first woman since the Negro Leagues to break through in men’s professional baseball.
Borders worked her way up through the ranks of firefighter/paramedic, engineer, lieutenant, and captain after retiring from baseball in 2000. She started with the St. Paul Saints in 1997 and played for various other professional baseball teams over four seasons.
A left-handed thrower and right-handed batter, Borders became the first woman in history to win a men’s professional match as a starting pitcher. She was a member of a team that won a Northern League Championship.
During her long career as a firefighter, Borders has worked for Long Beach Fire in California, Arizona’s Gilbert Fire Department and Oregon’s Cornelius Fire Department.
In social media posts, Borders has been saying that she loves Clackamas Fire’s inclusive culture that values its employees. She founded a nonprofit organization called Fire Up Bootcamp to encourage more women and minorities to join the fire service by running two annual camps and connecting people with mentors.
“For me, it’s that part of giving back, and just mentally and emotionally connecting with people and saying, ‘We care about you, and we want to empower you,’” Borders told the Bat’HER Up podcast in 2021.
Borders wrote her memoir “Making My Pitch” in 2017 with Jean Ardell and continues to serve as a baseball coach and motivational speaker. More information about her life and current activities can be found at makingmypitch.com and fireupbootcamp.com.