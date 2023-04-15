Ila Borders

Ila Borders, who is honored in the Baseball Hall of Fame, was hired this year by Clackamas Fire as a training captain.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas Fire

Clackamas Fire recently hired groundbreaking former professional baseball player Ila Borders as a training captain.

Borders’ uniform is on display at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. As the first woman to get a scholarship to play men’s collegiate baseball, she also became the first woman since the Negro Leagues to break through in men’s professional baseball.