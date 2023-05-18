Clackamas Fire District officials thanked voters for their 58% support of a levy to fund 62 additional firefighters across the county and invest in quick response vehicles.
The five-year emergency services levy on the May 16 ballot will provide annual funding of $14.5 million at a cost of 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $138 each year for the typical homeowner.
Clackamas Fire is one of the largest and busiest emergency response agencies in the Metro area, serving more than 220,000 residents across 235 square miles. Clackamas Fire responds to approximately 30,000 calls each year. However, until this special district election, and unlike other large fire agencies, the Clackamas Fire District did not have an emergency services levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needs. This funding gap led to persistent staffing challenges, including an inability to maintain coverage at several rural fire stations. The now-approved levy will use funds to:
Enable increased staffing across most fire stations
Provide 24/7 career staffing at two rural fire stations (Clarkes and Logan) that officials say are critical to wildfire and emergency response
Supply quick response vehicles to improve response efficiency in high-volume service areas
Invest in equipment and operational costs connected to emergency and wildfire mitigation, prevention and response
Clackamas Fire District leadership, staff and board members expressed their appreciation to voters. In response to the election results, Clackamas Fire District Chief Nick Browne said:
“This has been a true team effort. I want to thank the residents and business owners of Clackamas Fire District for engaging with us and providing feedback throughout the levy development process. I’d also like to thank the Clackamas Fire District Board of Directors, our staff and our community partners for their everlasting support and trust. This levy will ensure we maintain our quality of service and response for years to come. It will, undoubtedly, save lives. I look forward to reporting back regularly to residents and community members on the impact of levy investments.”
Clackamas Fire Board Director Chris Hawes said:
“The development of this levy began nearly three years ago after the devastating 2020 wildfire season. We knew, as a district, we needed to make strategic and long-term investments in equipment and staffing if we were to uphold our promise to keep our community safe. Since then, we have made a concerted effort to prioritize community outreach and engagement to develop a levy that reflects the needs of our community. While it’s impossible to thank every single person who helped see this levy succeed, I like to especially thank Clackamas Fire District voters, Clackamas Fire District firefighters and Fire Chief Nick Browne for his leadership.”