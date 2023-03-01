As Clackamas Repertory Theatre prepares to enter its 19th year, co-founders David and Cyndy Smith-English feel relief that they are finally able to produce a full season, including two play readings at Singer Hill Café; two performances of “Wing It,” a children’s theater interactive experience; a cabaret concert with Merideth Kaye Clark and Susannah Mars; and two comedies and a musical.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” David Smith-English said, adding that the 2023 season will feature “The Gods of Comedy,” by Ken Ludwig; “Man of LaMancha, by Mitch Lee, Dale Wasserman and Joe Darion; and “Old Love New Love,” by Laura Brienza. All three productions will be staged in the Osterman Theatre in the Niemeyer Center on campus at Clackamas Community College.