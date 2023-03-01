As Clackamas Repertory Theatre prepares to enter its 19th year, co-founders David and Cyndy Smith-English feel relief that they are finally able to produce a full season, including two play readings at Singer Hill Café; two performances of “Wing It,” a children’s theater interactive experience; a cabaret concert with Merideth Kaye Clark and Susannah Mars; and two comedies and a musical.
“It’s wonderful to be back,” David Smith-English said, adding that the 2023 season will feature “The Gods of Comedy,” by Ken Ludwig; “Man of LaMancha, by Mitch Lee, Dale Wasserman and Joe Darion; and “Old Love New Love,” by Laura Brienza. All three productions will be staged in the Osterman Theatre in the Niemeyer Center on campus at Clackamas Community College.
The cabaret-style concert, “Hey Old Friends,” will feature the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. It will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the Niemeyer Center.
“We are grateful to our community; they and the college have been very supportive,” noted Cyndy Smith-English.
Her husband also acknowledged the importance of the tie to Clackamas Community College, adding that from the beginning it has been a goal to train and pay the college students as cast and crew members.
The annual CRT Gala, a fundraiser for the theater company, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on April 15 at the Niemeyer Center; tickets are $75 per person.
Staged readings
First up for CRT is a play reading of “The Lifespan of a Fact,” by Jeremy Karaken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, at 4 p.m. on March 12 at Singer Hill Café, 623 Seventh St., in Oregon City. David Smith-English will direct the staged reading and his wife will play the role of the editor.
The play revolves around an editor who hires a writer to write a piece about a young man who fell off a building in Las Vegas. Then the editor hires a fact checker. The writer invents a few details and the fact checker goes overboard, nitpicking about even the color of the bricks on the building. And the result is a comic discussion about just exactly how important a fact is.
The second staged reading will be “Kalamazoo,” by Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger, at 4 p.m. on May 7 at Singer Hill Café.
“It is a funny one act about two people in their late 60s early 70s who meet through an online dating service,” said Karlyn Love, who will direct the piece.
“We are lucky to have Don Alder and Sarah Lucht on board to play the two characters. It is going to be a hoot,” she said.
To buy tickets, visit clackamasrep.org/tickets-events. Order food at the same time of reserving tickets; beer and wine are available for purchase.
‘Wing It’
This interactive children’s theater production is back for its seventh season with performances at 10:30 a.m. on April 22 and June 10. Each performance is a new story, written by the actors who portray forest creatures. At the end, children are invited down to the stage to learn the “Wing It” song and dance.
Parents love the jokes in the production, noted David Smith-English, while his wife noted that parents enjoy filming their children on their phones.
Jayne Stevens, CRT assistant managing director, is one of the performers in “Wing It,” and said she loves being the introduction to theater for children.
The production is “as fun for the performers as it is for the audiences,” she added.
‘The Gods of Comedy’
Opening the 2023 season will be “The Gods of Comedy,” from June 29-July 23.
“It’s a really clever farce; it’s a challenge, as the characters travel between myth and reality and they have to make that believable,” said David Smith-English.
The play is set on a college campus, where two classics professors think they have discovered a long-lost play by Euripides, but disaster strikes when they lose it. When one of the professors cries out “Save me, gods of ancient Greece,” the two gods of comedy show up, and the usual hilarity and mayhem ensue.
Meanwhile, the audience knows that the janitor has found the script, and thinking it is trash, has put it in the garbage can. Then the audience will hear the unmistakable sound of a paper shredder in action.
“I love a good farce; I also like how the play examines higher education and the role it plays in our society,” said Stevens, who will direct. She added that audiences will “like the fast-paced action and dialogue, and of course the strong performances from the actors.”
“Man of LaMancha”
“Man of LaMancha” will be the musical centerpiece of CRT’s 19th season, playing from Aug. 3-27.
“Our patrons expect a well-known musical,” said David Smith-English, who will direct. He noted that Michael Sharon, who impressed audiences in CRT’s 2019 production of “South Pacific,” will star as Don Quixote.
“We are honored he is coming back; I don’t think we could have done it without him,” noted Cyndy Smith-English.
“Man of LaMancha” is inspired by Miguel De Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” and is set during the Spanish Inquisition. Audiences will like the “wonderful music,” David Smith-English said, noting that everyone has heard “The Impossible Dream,” sung by the title character in the show.
There is an element of improvisation in the script and some of the 20 characters in the show play double roles.
“There are some fun scenes; I’m looking forward to putting those scenes together, with all the character changes,” Smith-English said. He added that Sharon has played Don Quixote twice before, so that will be helpful in building momentum.
One of the challenges in putting the production together is finding a flamenco guitarist, Cyndy Smith-English added.
‘Old Love New Love’
In addition to directing the second staged play reading, Karlyn Love will also direct “Old Love New Love,” Sept. 7-Oct. 1.
The contemporary play “is a funny, tender and poignant look at what it takes to love someone, really love them and want what is best for them,” she said.
In the course of the play, Gloria and daughter Michelle deal with marital infidelity under very different circumstances. Gloria’s husband, Colin, has fallen for another Alzheimer’s patient at the facility where he resides, while Michelle’s husband, Matt, has strayed after losing a local election and wrestling with his unfulfilled ambitions.
“Most every single person has a story to tell about a loved one struggling with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Or they have personal experiences with infidelity,” Love said.
“Both are really tough issues to talk about and this play busts the conversation wide open,” she said.
Love noted that the characters are relatable and remarkably funny.
“It makes the subject matter easier to hear and experience. I think the play challenges our thinking about what real love is,” she added.
Love, who has directed for CRT before, said she is thrilled to be back.
She added, “I admire the company so much and it is an honor to work for them. I love both plays and think they are wonderful choices. Both will challenge the audience and yet move and entertain them at the same time.”