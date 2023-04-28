Four nonprofit organizations were recently selected by the Clackamas Rotary Foundation, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Clackamas, as beneficiaries of the 31st Annual Clackamas Rotary Golf Classic in June. Every year the tournament raises thousands of dollars for local and international charities.
A portion of the tournament proceeds are used throughout the year to support projects and crisis needs such as recovery funding to people displaced by local wildfires, construction of an all-abilities recreational park for children, COVID related emergency services, medical assistance to civilians in Ukraine and construction of a maternity hospital in The Gambia. Another portion is distributed to nonprofits that have been selected as tournament recipients. Additionally the foundation sets aside some of the proceeds to fund scholarships at Clackamas Community College.
This year’s tournament beneficiaries will include:
The Steve Forsyth Memorial Fund annually gives $2,500 needs based scholarships to West Linn High School seniors for higher education purposes, whether for an accredited trade school, community college or a four year university.
Reverend Jim’s Educational Fund sends orphaned girls to college at the University of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the poorest nation in the world.
A Village for One serves youth and young adults who have been identified as commercially sexually exploited children by providing community-based mental health services, case management and therapeutic residential care in which they can experience support, growth and empowerment.
The SMART Reading Program’s mission is an Oregon where all children can realize their full potential through the magic of a shared book.
The Clackamas Rotary Foundation was founded in 1986 for the purpose of creating and managing funds to support the charitable work of the Rotary Club of Clackamas. The first golf tournament, which continues to be the foundation’s main fundraising event, was held in 1992 and raised about $1,000. Over the past 30 years the event has generated more than $750,000 for many charitable organizations.