Clackamas service club donations address county needs, project abroad

In 2020, workers put the finishing touches on the new maternity ward in The Gambia.

 courtesy photo: Clackamas Rotary

Four nonprofit organizations were recently selected by the Clackamas Rotary Foundation, in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Clackamas, as beneficiaries of the 31st Annual Clackamas Rotary Golf Classic in June. Every year the tournament raises thousands of dollars for local and international charities.

A portion of the tournament proceeds are used throughout the year to support projects and crisis needs such as recovery funding to people displaced by local wildfires, construction of an all-abilities recreational park for children, COVID related emergency services, medical assistance to civilians in Ukraine and construction of a maternity hospital in The Gambia. Another portion is distributed to nonprofits that have been selected as tournament recipients. Additionally the foundation sets aside some of the proceeds to fund scholarships at Clackamas Community College.