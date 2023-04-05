On April 28, Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) will be celebrating its 11th annual fundraising luncheon with the theme “New Beginnings.” In June, the clinic will be moving to its newly renovated clinic in Clairmont Hall on the Oregon City campus of Clackamas Community College.
This year’s focus will be on the clinic’s new partnership with CCC to provide practical training for students in the college’s health sciences programs as well as health care for uninsured and underinsured students. The program will feature students (past and future) sharing what the clinic means for their careers as tomorrow’s health care providers. The event will also be recognizing a few of the many medical volunteers who have enabled the clinic to continue providing services throughout the pandemic.
CVIM is an independent nonprofit leveraging volunteer medical professionals to serve uninsured county residents at no cost to the patient. CVIM provides appointment-based primary care targeted toward disease prevention, health maintenance, and care for chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension and heart disease. CVIM will also provide vision care and low-cost glasses. Through the partnership with CCC, the clinic plans to expand patient capacity and eventually include new services such as lifestyle medicine, mental health services, and a charity pharmacy.
CVIM has been in operation since 2012. “Our patients are sometimes homeless, but almost always housing insecure and struggling to make the rent. Many can be categorized as essential workers,” said Martha Spiers, CVIM’s executive director, “or low-wage workers who are supporting families but unable to afford premiums or co-pays”.
“The community support for this project has been incredible,” Spiers said. “We have received support from state and county government, foundations, civic groups, and individuals.” The process has not always been smooth. “Having to navigate COVID, and account for significant cost increases associated with inflation, supply change issues and construction delays really has made me think of our volunteer-driven clinic as the little engine that could!”