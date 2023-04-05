On April 28, Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) will be celebrating its 11th annual fundraising luncheon with the theme “New Beginnings.” In June, the clinic will be moving to its newly renovated clinic in Clairmont Hall on the Oregon City campus of Clackamas Community College.

This year’s focus will be on the clinic’s new partnership with CCC to provide practical training for students in the college’s health sciences programs as well as health care for uninsured and underinsured students. The program will feature students (past and future) sharing what the clinic means for their careers as tomorrow’s health care providers. The event will also be recognizing a few of the many medical volunteers who have enabled the clinic to continue providing services throughout the pandemic.