Although the new park located on the site of the former Concord Elementary School won’t open to the public until summer 2024, everyone is invited to a presentation on April 15 to find out more about the project in Oak Grove.
“It is a great time to engage the community and show the vision soon to be realized. Not only do we want to keep residents informed on the development of this project, but we also want them to be excited about their future park, which will serve the community for generations to come,” said Michael Bork, director of the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District.
When the new park opens, features will include a nature-based playscape, a multi-use playfield, picnic areas, walking paths, benches and plaza for performances and programming.
An inclusive playground will be designed and built in a future phase when additional funding is available.
“When we asked the community which type of play they wanted to see most at the park, nature play ranked the highest,” Bork said.
“We listened, and now NCPRD is working with a landscape architect that specializes in designing and building nature-based play spaces,” he added.
Phase I of this playground will focus on physical play in the form of logs, boulders and rope climbers as well as some sensory and imaginative spaces. The play area will include rubber tile surfacing and will integrate inclusive and nature-based play elements.
“The play spaces will balance physical with sensory and imaginative play, leaving all children feeling included, respected and independent,” Bork said.
Phase II of the playground will be developed when additional funding becomes available and will add expanded inclusive play options and even more spaces that promote play between children of all abilities.
The plaza is designed to be a central gathering space, serving the neighborhood and broader community. The large open plaza design will host community events, including fairs, concerts, food carts and more.
An amphitheater with seating will provide additional opportunities for community use and programmed recreation activities, both by NCPRD and the Oak Lodge Library, Bork noted.
“Once the park design is complete, project staff will work toward completing construction documents and obtaining land use approvals and necessary permits. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and we anticipate the park opening to the public in the summer of 2024,” he added.