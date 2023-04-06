Support a good plan for Oak Grove's Concord property

The new park will be situated on the site of the former Concord Elementary School in Oak Grove. 

 Courtesy photo: NCPRD

Although the new park located on the site of the former Concord Elementary School won’t open to the public until summer 2024, everyone is invited to a presentation on April 15 to find out more about the project in Oak Grove.

“It is a great time to engage the community and show the vision soon to be realized. Not only do we want to keep residents informed on the development of this project, but we also want them to be excited about their future park, which will serve the community for generations to come,” said Michael Bork, director of the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District.