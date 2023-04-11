Five mayors who represent 69,100 people on April 11 sent a competing letter on transitional housing, responding to the previous letter from seven mayors who represent 193,418 people according to 2020 census data.
Seven mayors in Clackamas County's portion of the Metro area on April 3 urged county commissioners to reverse Chair Tootie Smith’s surprise reversal on purchasing a hotel using Metro and state funding for use as transitional housing. The seven mayors from Lake Oswego, Tualatin, Gladstone, Oregon City, Wilsonville, West Linn and Milwaukie represent the more urban areas of the county, whereas the competing letter from Estacada, Molalla, Canby, Sandy and Happy Valley tend to be from the more rural areas of the county.
Mayors from every Metro city in the county over 1,000 population except Happy Valley wrote that the county is losing out on $15 million in one-time outside resources while also spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses and wasted planning dollars to serve fewer residents for more money. As previously reported, the county currently is paying about $4 million annually to rent hotel rooms to transition more than 300 people annually out of homelessness; it would have had to pay only about $1 million annually for estimated operational costs on the county-owned hotel.
Smith has pointed to the approximately 54% opposition in the county to Metro’s May 2020 homeless services measure. But more recent polling has shown broad support for the Project Turnkey proposal to purchase the Quality Inn.
Clackamas County surveys of citizens found that 68% of citizens supported the Turnkey proposal once the project met conditions that the commission had agreed to. Following a report that Smith had reversed her vote under pressure from the Clackamas County Republican Party, nearly 80% of Pamplin Media Group readers now oppose Smith’s decision to back out of the hotel deal.
Here’s the full letter that the competing group of five mayors submitted to Clackamas County commissioners:
Dear Clackamas County Board of Commissioners,
Earlier this week, Clackamas County Commission written testimony was reprinted in the Clackamas Review story, "Mayors slam Clackamas County for helping 'fewer residents for more money.’" The article was framed in a way that misleads readers into believing that all of Clackamas County's mayors support the Quality Inn project — we do not. In fact, nearly the same number of mayors in Clackamas County oppose it.
The project was billed as transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness to get them off the street and into a converted motel room. None of us mayors were asked to sign on and would not have if asked.
Many of us are not opposed to Project Turnkey and were very supportive of the original location, which was pitched as 82nd drive and Highway 224. This is a more suitable location with adjacency to a Department of Human Services hub, a grocery store, and walking distance to manufacturing and warehouse employment. It's a place with mixed industrial and commercial buildings.
Instead, the project was abruptly changed to a motel conversion on Sunnyside Road in the highest density commercial center in all of Clackamas County. It is well known that brick and mortar businesses are still struggling after the pandemic. We were informed of this change informally four days after it was voted on by the Clackamas County Commission. Is that community outreach? The proposed 110 room motel had no detailed written plan in place, only a vague verbal plan.
No third-party organization had been selected to operate the facility, therefore no guarantee of protections for children living in the motel. We had no confidence in this vague verbal plan to deal with any problems that would arise.
The seven mayors who signed the letter supporting the Quality Inn location have the luxury of living far from the proposed site. According to Chair Smith, they were all asked if they wanted this in their city, and most said no. We wonder how many mayors would have signed on to this if the county targeted Bridgeport Village or Willamette Drive with little or no public or business outreach? Very few we're sure.
Chair Smith made the correct decision in changing her vote. We would like to thank her for her leadership in what had to be a very hard decision. We greatly appreciate Commissioner Shull's thoughtful support, and to the outstanding efforts of Commissioner West for trying to bring certainty to how this facility would serve and be managed.
There is always a "not in my backyard" mentality when placing government facilities, particularly when they are controversial. This isn't our backyard, it is our front door and the planning and outreach were sorely lacking.
If we want to get serious about solving the homeless issue, then we need to recognize that throwing millions of taxpayer dollars at buying motels is not going to solve the problem. Portland has tried it and they have more homeless people than ever. We need professional mental health and drug rehab facilities, not motels, that can give the help that is desperately needed to give our residents the highest chance of success in getting off the streets and leading a happy, productive life.
In an effort to balance the testimony from our counterparts in Clackamas County, we want to express our gratitude to the Board of County Commissioners for scuttling the Quality Inn purchase.