mayors

Homeless tents are lining highways and trails throughout the Metro area, but Clackamas County backed out of a deal to purchase transitional housing.

 pmg file photo

Five mayors who represent 69,100 people on April 11 sent a competing letter on transitional housing, responding to the previous letter from seven mayors who represent 193,418 people according to 2020 census data.

Seven mayors in Clackamas County's portion of the Metro area on April 3 urged county commissioners to reverse Chair Tootie Smith’s surprise reversal on purchasing a hotel using Metro and state funding for use as transitional housing. The seven mayors from Lake Oswego, Tualatin, Gladstone, Oregon City, Wilsonville, West Linn and Milwaukie represent the more urban areas of the county, whereas the competing letter from Estacada, Molalla, Canby, Sandy and Happy Valley tend to be from the more rural areas of the county.