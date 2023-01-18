Construction is still on track to be completed this spring on 234 apartments as part of a "neighborhood greenway" on Monroe Street, with five buildings already filling a 7-acre lot that has stood empty for decades in central Milwaukie.
Newly christened Seven Acres, the apartment complex will begin leasing in mid-February, Guardian Real Estate Services also recently announced.
“Tenants will begin move-ins at the first building in early March, and construction will be complete for the entire project at the end of June,” said Kim Gaube, a spokesperson for Guardian.
Seven Acres residents will be able to choose from studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as live/work units, ranging from 495 to 1,198 square feet. Initials rental prices will be $1,460 for studios, and $1,668 for one bedroom units, Guardian said. Two and three-bedroom units, which also will include two bathrooms, will rent initially for $2,315-$2,887 monthly.
Across 7.2 acres, Seven Acres construction will include multiple garage and bike storage units, along with a clubhouse with kitchen, lounge, an elevator-served conference room, fitness center and yoga studio. The apartment complex will also include an outdoor plaza with BBQ and picnic area, pool and spa, dog park and playground.
Axletree, a similar, Guardian-developed project of 110 apartments located 0.6 miles west, in November 2019 became the first new multifamily development in downtown Milwaukie in over a decade. Four stories of apartments sit on top of a ground-level floor of 7,000 square feet of retail as part of this five-story development.
Fuller Station Apartments will hold an open house on Monday, March 13 to celebrate the opening 100 units of affordable housing located on Fuller Road near Happy Valley. Directly adjacent to the MAX Green Line, Fuller Station serves individuals and families earning 30%-60% of average median income. The project broke ground in April 2021 and opened to tenants this fall.
Fuller Station was the result of a partnership between Guardian and Geller Silvis & Associates, with the support of Clackamas County, Metro, TriMet, Oregon Housing and Community Services, Chase, the Community Renewable Energy Association, and numerous other partners and community stakeholders. Guardian’s most recent project in Milwaukie brought together LMC Construction, BC Group, Arris Studio Architect, DOWL and Tello Interiors.