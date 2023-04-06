Former Olympian horse trainer charged with sex abuse

Richard Fellers faces charges for alleged sex abuse.

 courtesy photo: WCSO/PMG

2012 Olympian equestrian Rich Fellers is expected to take a plea deal as part of a settlement with both state and federal prosecutors, according to court documents.

The discovery, first reported by NW Horse Report, comes after obtaining audio from a hearing in Fellers’ criminal case where his attorney and a Washington County prosecutor were speaking in court about a proposed global settlement being coordinated with prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.