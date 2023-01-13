featured Debut of congruency dance collective brings ‘tapfusion’ to the forefront By Ellen Spitaleri Raymond Rendleman Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cas and Tess Majewski tap up a storm as they get ready for their debut show at Chapel Theatre on Jan. 20. Courtesy photo: Tenley Spencer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Experience “the arcs and anarchy” of life, love and loss in the debut performance of congruency dance collective at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie.Cas and Tess Majewski formed the dance collective “with the hope to perform, build community and support taThe dream is to continue growing a space for folks to engage with tap as a community practice and ritual,” Cas Majewski said.The two will perform 11 pieces of their own choreography set to a wide range of musical styles, including neo-soul, funk, indie pop and rock, blues, alt hip hop and even a bit of K-pop, she said.“We strive to center historically and currently marginalized voices in the artists we choose for our pieces,” Majewski said.A fusion of stylesShe said she and Tess pull from their dance background when they choreograph and have come up with a style they call “tapfusion,” leading to a fusion of styles with tap as the unifying center.“We landed on ‘tapfusion’ as a way to encompass this approach. At times, our movement influences include contemporary, hip hop, popping, postmodern and more,” Majewski said.The Chapel Theatre performance is a one-night show designed to support community-building and accessibility.There will be a few brief breaks throughout the show to allow folks to react with each other, meet new friends, step outside for a breather and use the restroom.Majewski added, “We offer pay-what-you-will ticketing, supporting more access to tap as an art form, and we hope it will shake your preconceptions of tap.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tess Majewski Dance Cas Majewski Music Ballet Hip Hop Collective Debut Show Raymond Rendleman Author email Follow Raymond Rendleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Local Events