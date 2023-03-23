DHS donation

DHS employee and former Grand Ronde Tribal Council member Tonya Gleason-Shepek, right, shows her dress with stripes to represent generations of ancestors, along with a stripe for missing and presumed murdered Indigenous women.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman
DHS

A messy pie throwing event helped raise money for the Governor’s State Employees Food Drive, featuring DHS employees, from left, Jasmine Diaz, Chris Espinosa, Jeff Lisenbee, Victor Alvarado, Dan Minne, Seth Lyon, Tyler Davis, Sarah Grey and Cheryll Ramos.

Oregonians impacted by increased food costs and the reduction of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits spurred Department of Human Services officials to action, namely the action of raising money for hungry families by offering to be cream-pied in their faces.

Other recent DHS fundraising events included raffling themed baskets of gifts, bake sales, a taco bar, a potato bar, a burrito bar, an Asian and Pacific Islander luncheon and deliveries of Valentine’s Day candygrams to staff.