DHS employee and former Grand Ronde Tribal Council member Tonya Gleason-Shepek, right, shows her dress with stripes to represent generations of ancestors, along with a stripe for missing and presumed murdered Indigenous women.
A messy pie throwing event helped raise money for the Governor’s State Employees Food Drive, featuring DHS employees, from left, Jasmine Diaz, Chris Espinosa, Jeff Lisenbee, Victor Alvarado, Dan Minne, Seth Lyon, Tyler Davis, Sarah Grey and Cheryll Ramos.
Oregonians impacted by increased food costs and the reduction of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits spurred Department of Human Services officials to action, namely the action of raising money for hungry families by offering to be cream-pied in their faces.
Other recent DHS fundraising events included raffling themed baskets of gifts, bake sales, a taco bar, a potato bar, a burrito bar, an Asian and Pacific Islander luncheon and deliveries of Valentine’s Day candygrams to staff.
DHS employee efforts paid off for the most lucrative fundraiser for their North Clackamas staff in history. During a special luncheon on March 10 at DHS’s North Clackamas office, they presented $4,147 to the Helping Other People Eat Food Pantry.
HOPE Food Pantry is a coalition of four Oregon City distribution sites for the USDA and Oregon Food Bank, serving people in need from Canby and Beavercreek to Gladstone and Oak Lodge.
During the DHS luncheon, several local businesses with Workforce Board member representatives made additional $500 HOPE donations as well. DHS employee and former Grand Ronde Tribal Council member Tonya Gleason-Shepek presented a $1,000 check from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund.
“Everyone who works for ODHS has a calling to help others, and the food drive is one of the ways we can support our communities,” said Amy Taber a business expert for the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Program in Clackamas County.
Taber, one of the organizers for her office’s food drive events this year, was proud of extraordinary efforts she and her colleagues did to raise money for this year’s food drive in February.
This year the stakes were even higher. February marked end of the Emergency Allotments, or extra food benefits provided during the COVID pandemic. Starting in March, more than one in three Oregonians in the program faced getting lower food benefits.
With the deadline approaching for reductions in food benefits, the pressure was on for state employees who have annually collected food and funds for the Oregon Food Bank network since 1982, when the Governor’s Food Drive began each February.
“With SNAP food benefits reducing to pre-pandemic amounts for families, my team really got invested. We have something special going with our Governor’s Food Drive this year,” said Seth Lyon, Clackamas County Child Welfare and Self Sufficiency programs manager.
That something special was that Lyon asked the members of DHS's Workforce Board to help. The board is made up of 30 members from large and small local businesses, so Lyon asked them to match the employee donations that went to the Clackamas County-based food pantry. Lyon said the event demonstrated “real public/private/community partnership at a time when food resources are really critical.”
Several hundred DHS employees kicked into high gear planning fundraising events almost every workday in February.
“Food is a basic necessity that everyone should have access to… It is extremely important that we support the food banks so that our communities have assistance to meet their nutritional needs,” Taber said.
Tina Nichols, another organizer of the fundraisers, also stressed the importance of helping this year’s food drive.
“I also run a Free Food Market once a month at our Oregon City branch and have seen such an increase of new people coming through our line who have never had to participate in receiving food,” Nichols said.
Lyon’s least favorite fundraising event – the pie in the face for several managers – raised $280. For Ashley Arrington, administrative specialist, the raffle was her favorite event.
“This was our first year moving to the raffle concept; in the past it was a silent auction. In our efforts to be more equitable we gave out a free raffle ticket for all staff that participated in hosting and/or donating to an event. This gave staff that may not be in a financial situation where they could afford to purchase raffle tickets the opportunity to earn tickets and win prizes. It was a very fun event that we will be continuing next year. Having the opportunity to raise money for the Oregon Food Bank is one of the most rewarding duties I have in my position,” she said.
Thalia Gomez, social services assistant, and Audra Wootan, office specialist, also helped coordinate DHS food drive events.