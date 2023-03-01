On Feb. 28, the sign for Milwaukie's new city hall went up at the former Advantis Credit Union headquarters building, but municipal services won't be moving there until this fall.
Milwaukie officials say that they are still repurposing the former credit union into a city hall building, and interior remodels aren’t expected to be complete for another six months.
New exterior signage was installed on the east and west sides of the future city-hall building. The sign reads “Milwaukie City Hall” in white, with a backlight to illuminate the sign at night.
All city services will remain at their current locations until the interior remodel is complete. The new city hall building will consolidate multiple city departments into a central location, combining administration, planning and engineering departments now housed both on Main Street and Johnson Creek Boulevard.
The building at 10501 S.E. Main St. will feature a new City Council and municipal court chambers, and additional community meeting space.
In December, Milwaukie officials selected Henry Point Development to reimagine current Milwaukie City Hall, originally built in 1938 at 10722 S.E. Main St. The historic city-hall building will eventually be repurposed into a brewery, restaurant and bakery, along with community art and office space.
Milwaukie officials are still in negotiations for selling the old building.