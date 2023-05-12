Ten O’clock Church’s Fellowship Hall will again host Clackamas County’s biggest annual Earth Festival with a wide variety of participants with speakers, booths, kids activities, plants and lunch for sale.
Event organizer Kathy Lottmann said Clackamas County residents are invited to continue to build on a theme from last year’s Earth Day event, “How do we move forward as a community in balance with the Earth?”
“As an Earthwise congregation, we are joining with other local affiliations to try to raise awareness and take ecologically sound action for the Earth,” Lottmann said.
Community resilience and disaster preparedness will be highlighted during this year’s second annual Earth Festival at the Beavercreek United Church of Christ. Various speakers throughout the day will include Teri Poppino and Barb Derkacht, who will teach residents how to build a 72-hour emergency kit.
Ryan Johnson, a search-and-rescue volunteer, will give a presentation on emergency knot tying, and Bill Heerdt from En-Roads will show off an online climate change policy simulation model that provides the ability to explore dynamics in energy supply, land use, transportation and carbon removal.
Earth Fest organizers are again partnering with the Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District to bring information about Earthwise practices, and with the Beavercreek Hamlet, which will have a booth with veggie starts.
In addition to speakers, kids’ activities and information tables, there will be a land blessing on the property and a drumming circle to close the event.
In alignment with the Earthwise theme and actions, event organizers encourage attendees to carpool or ride a bike to the event.