Irene Konev and Libra Forde

Leaders of both the Clackamas Community College and North Clackamas School District boards were honored to be nominated together by Gov. Tina Kotek to the 11-member Oregon Commission for Women.

Libra Forde and Irene Konev both serve in the chair positions on their respective boards, which means that their fellow elected leaders entrusted them to lead meetings and set agendas, much like U.S. or Oregon house legislative speaker positions. Both of them have additionally served in positions at Clackamas Women's Services, a nonprofit group that helps women seek justice and empowerment after escaping abusive partners.