Leaders of both the Clackamas Community College and North Clackamas School District boards were honored to be nominated together by Gov. Tina Kotek to the 11-member Oregon Commission for Women.
Libra Forde and Irene Konev both serve in the chair positions on their respective boards, which means that their fellow elected leaders entrusted them to lead meetings and set agendas, much like U.S. or Oregon house legislative speaker positions. Both of them have additionally served in positions at Clackamas Women's Services, a nonprofit group that helps women seek justice and empowerment after escaping abusive partners.
Forde and Konev await final confirmation by the Oregon Senate, generally just a formality after gubernatorial nominations to state boards. Founded in 1964, the Oregon Commission for Women works with state lawmakers to promote equity for and fight discrimination against women and girls across the state.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity. I will continue to ensure success for all women in the state by speaking up regarding issues that can be addressed at the policy level,” Forde said.
Forde has served as interim executive director of the Western States Center, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 organization that confronts bigotry and white nationalism by encouraging marginalized communities with tools for collective action. In June 2022, Forde became the executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Oregon, a nonprofit group that grants funding to programs benefiting women and girls statewide.
A single mother of three in Happy Valley, Forde previously served as the chief operating officer at Self Enhancement Inc., a Portland nonprofit that focuses on supporting underserved youth in local schools through mentoring programs.
Konev joined the CCC Board of Education in 2017 after serving on a wide array of other civic organizations, including the Clackamas County Equity Diversity and Inclusion Council, the Community of Color Task Force, Russian Old Believer Enhancement Services, Human Trafficking Task Force and Metro Equity Strategy Committee.
“Whether it’s running for the CCC board or this appointment by the governor, the requests to serve came from several community members,” Konev said.
Konev said she sometimes initially resists the calls to help, but then sees the great need for her to get involved.
“My only hesitation was the amount of volunteer work,” she said. “I’m actually really excited about this appointment, and from my research, I’m either going to be the first person, or one of the first, of Slavic/Ukrainian decent on this board.”
Konev worked for the city of Portland in civilian police oversight for 13 years, and for the past year has worked as an independent consultant. Konev Consulting has been busy lately, she said, hiring its first employee.
Konev was a founding member of the Slavic Advisory Council to the Chief of Portland Police and the Slavic Empowerment Team that coordinated translation of the Oregon DMV manual into Russian for recent immigrants. Although many Ukrainian immigrants fleeing the Russian invasion can read Russian, Konev hopes to have a DMV manual translated into Ukrainian soon as well.
Konev has lived in Canby for 17 years and is the mother of seven grown children.