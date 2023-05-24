052423-flags

Randy Keller, who is not a veteran but a member of the Elks Club Veterans Committee, organized the club's first “flags on display” day for Memorial Day this year.

 courtesy photo: Thelma Haggenmiller

Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge's new "Flags on Display" project will be on view for Memorial Day at 13121 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd., Oak Grove.

Twenty-three American flags will go up at dawn and will be taken down at dusk on Monday, May 29.

Tags

Recommended for you