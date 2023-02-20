Looking for a cheerful way to begin the morning in downtown Milwaukie? Say hello to Hello Café.
Ilse Kelly and Jordan Walden took over the former Painted Lady Coffee House last October and opened Hello Café in November. The two have been friends since 1997, when they met working at a toy store in downtown Portland; one of the things that brought them together was taking their lunch breaks at various cafes and delis. This is their first business venture as owners and Walden’s stepdaughter, Ruby Mims, also works at the café.
“We love the community and the customers we’ve met so far. Jordan and I think that downtown Milwaukie has so much potential for growth and we are so excited to be a part of it,” Kelly said.
She added that she and Walden love how close the café is to Milwaukie Bay Park and the farmers market, and they also enjoy meeting other small business owners in the neighborhood.
Kelly said it took a while to settle on the name of the café, but one evening she was thinking about how she is so happy to see Walden when she says hello to her when she comes to work. Then they both decided that they could greet their customers in such a happy way.
Savory items
Hello Café features sandwiches, homemade soups, quiches and other savory items. Pastries and sweets are also available all the time.
Currently, the most popular sandwich is the Rueben with pastrami from Newport Meat that has been smoked at Carlton Farms. As the weather turns warmer, they expect more customers will order the turkey, bacon and avocado cold sandwich.
Bread and bagels are sourced locally from Tuscan Bakery. Wheat, sourdough, marbled rye, sub roll, sliced gluten free and ciabatta breads are available. A vegetarian sandwich is also on the menu.
Sweets and drinks
Pastry-wise, Walden said they make a scotcheroo that people can't get enough of; customers eat them for breakfast or lunch and then take some home for later.
“A scotcheroo is like the best Rice Krispy treat you will ever have; it’s Rice Krispies and peanut butter topped with chocolate and butterscotch,” Walden said.
“We also have house-made scones, featuring unique flavors, such as ginger lemon, orange cardamom and cherry lime,” she noted.
As for drinks, the café offers Bad Beards Coffee, which is roasted locally in Southeast Portland, as well as a variety of drip coffees, espresso drinks, matcha and chai lattes, as well as Italian sodas, cremosas, hot chocolate and steamers.
“We have Jasmine Pearl tea, also local to Portland in a variety of blends. Our cooler case has Mexican coke and sprite as well as juice, bottled water and a few other options,” Walden said.
Challenges, rewards, experience
Kelly and Walden said that the biggest challenge so far in running the café is judging the day-to-day flow of business and keeping up with products and prep. They noted that the longer they are open, the better they are able to learn how to navigate all that.
The most rewarding part of running Hello Café is often hearing how happy their customers are that the café is open, and how good their experiences at the café are.
They added that they are both excited to add another dining destination to downtown Milwaukie.
All three have prior experience in the food industry.
When she was in her 20s, Kelly worked as a barista and a sandwich maker in both Eugene and Washington, D.C., while Mims has spent the past year working in a local pizza place and also has worked in customer service.
Walden and her husband have owned the Slingshot Lounge, a restaurant and bar in Southeast Portland, for 16 years, and she bartended there until opening Hello Café.
Kelly, Mims and Walden all have ties to the Portland area.
“We love how close we all are to Milwaukie and how many of our friends and family have chosen to move to and purchase homes in Clackamas County. Now we get to see them much more often at the café,” Walden said.