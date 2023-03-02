Amy Mikesell

 courtesy photo: Gladstone School District

Estacada High School Principal Amy Mikesell will be the new principal of Gladstone High School in the upcoming school year.

Mikesell has worked for the Estacada School District since July 2016, her first four years in Estacada as principal at Clackamas River Elementary, then for three years as principal of the high school.

