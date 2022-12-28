Federal authorities are giving $4 million to help the Housing Authority of Clackamas County transition 100 of Oregon’s oldest public housing units into 500 new units on a 16-acre campus in Milwaukie, a net gain of 400 units.
Approximately 75% of those 500 units will be affordable to residents at 60% area median income because of the 2023 federal budget passed by Congress and signed by the president in December.
During his last session in office representing Clackamas County, U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader said he was “ecstatic” to have secured $4 million in community supported funding for housing efforts in the federal funding package.
“I had the opportunity to participate in a site visit with Clackamas County officials to see first-hand how federal funding could be used to expand the visionary work being done through efforts like the Hillside Redevelopment Project,” Schrader said. “I am proud of our work and collaboration with Clackamas County to get this funding across the finish line to help offset costs and advance the Hillside Redevelopment Project forward.”
Demolition and construction are estimated to begin in early 2024, and construction of Phase 1’s three buildings, totaling 275 units, is expected to be completed in February 2026.
“After seeing firsthand this fall the huge potential for this Hillside project in Milwaukie to help Clackamas County generate affordable housing for Oregonians, I am glad our teamwork to secure this federal investment has succeeded,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said. “Housing is a human right, and these resources help that goal become a reality in the metropolitan area.”
Single-story residential apartment buildings will be razed and redeveloped into several larger buildings as part of this federal grant.
Hillside Manor, a nine-story 100-unit apartment building constructed in 1970, recently received a renovation. Another 100 units of the Hillside Park public housing complex are situated on nearly 14 acres consisting of 86 single-story residential apartment buildings.
“Everyone deserves a decent place to call home, which means we need to construct a lot more affordable housing. This $4 million in funding is going to help transform Oregon’s oldest public housing project to provide hundreds of new affordable units,” said U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, who visited the Hillside housing redevelopment project in November. “I fought to secure this funding because this is exactly the kind of community-initiated project we need to help meet housing needs for families in Clackamas County.”
Other notable projects include a $5 million allocation to TriMet to improve the Oregon City Transit Center, a $2 million investment to Metro/Oregon Zoo to improve the Condor Breeding Center located in rural Clackamas County and $2 million to help decommission, restore and modernize the Boring Wastewater Treatment Facility.