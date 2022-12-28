hillside manor

During the first year of the pandemic, Hillside Manor, a nine-story 100-unit apartment building constructed in 1970, received a renovation. 

 courtesy photo: Clackamas County

Federal authorities are giving $4 million to help the Housing Authority of Clackamas County transition 100 of Oregon’s oldest public housing units into 500 new units on a 16-acre campus in Milwaukie, a net gain of 400 units.

Approximately 75% of those 500 units will be affordable to residents at 60% area median income because of the 2023 federal budget passed by Congress and signed by the president in December.

