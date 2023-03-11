The same Clackamas firefighters who saved Milwaukie resident Timm Wilson-Krueger from a blaze that left him critically injured and hospitalized for months in 2019 recently cheered him on as he won a gold medal at the Special Olympics.

An accidental kitchen fire left Wilson-Krueger trapped. When firefighters arrived, they found Wilson-Krueger, who has autism and Down syndrome, locked in a hallway bathroom. They then lifted him out of a window where firefighters and emergency responders began treatment on him even before he was rushed to a hospital.