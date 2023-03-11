The same Clackamas firefighters who saved Milwaukie resident Timm Wilson-Krueger from a blaze that left him critically injured and hospitalized for months in 2019 recently cheered him on as he won a gold medal at the Special Olympics.
An accidental kitchen fire left Wilson-Krueger trapped. When firefighters arrived, they found Wilson-Krueger, who has autism and Down syndrome, locked in a hallway bathroom. They then lifted him out of a window where firefighters and emergency responders began treatment on him even before he was rushed to a hospital.
Clackamas fire crews showed up for Wilson-Krueger again on March 5 as he participated in and took home the gold medal at the basketball tournament held by Special Olympics of Oregon.
Clackamas Fire Capt. Justin McWilliams, who was part of the search and rescue effort said at the time, “What makes this career so rewarding, is to see the impact we truly have on our public. We have built an amazing bond with this family and it's an honor to celebrate how far Timm has come after almost losing his life.”
Wilson-Krueger’s mother Tammi told firefighters, “We just love you guys! We have been blessed by your willingness to stay in touch and show your support for our family.”
Her 19-year-old son was inside when the fire started, she said. “I stayed there and tried to get him to open the door for me and I kept running to his bedroom window to get fresh air and take a breath and run back.”
Finally, though, she had to leave.
With reports confirming that someone was still inside, first arriving fire crews quickly made access to the home without the protection of a hose line, to begin looking for the trapped individual. After locating him, the firefighting team was able to make their way in low visibility and high heat conditions.
Clackamas Fire Lt. Justin McWilliams was among the firefighters that went in to search for Timm.
“I was the lucky one that got to find Timmie behind a door,” McWilliams said. “That’s how we met.”
By that time the bathroom door was burning through, he said. “I just kind of bear-hugged him and started dragging him out,” he said.
The intense fire made McWilliams take Timm to a front side window. “We got him up on the bed. My crew met us out on the front side and we took him out the front window.”
Tammi ran to the front yard, not knowing if her son was alive. She told him to stay calm and let the emergency crews help him.
“At the scene he had particles, black stuff, in his mouth,” she said. “It was horrible.”
Tammi said if she had been able to get the bathroom door open, it’s probable both she and her son would have died.
“I said it was the hand of God, I said, that door kept me from going in there.”
The firefighters wanted to keep the door for training, and McWilliams said it’s at their fire station now. In addition to the quick actions of Clackamas Fire, the closed door was credited for keeping the smoke and heat out of the bathroom and creating a survivable space for Timm in the few minutes he waited to be rescued.
“There’s a huge story behind it,” Lt. McWilliams said. “Those doors save about 5 minutes before burn-through. It definitely was a huge factor in saving his life.”
Since the blaze, the firefighters and Timm’s family have bonded, sharing lunch at the fire station in December 2019.
“Those guys, when they saved Timm, they didn’t just save Timm. They saved our whole family,” Tammi said. “There are now words for what they’ve given us. Thank you does not even come close. They’re part of our family now.”
Fighting tears, Lt. McWilliams said getting to know Timm and his family “really brought back a lot of emotion in my life. This job really makes it so you try to distance yourself from that kind of stuff. But I tell you, with us getting close to Tammi and Kevin and Timmie and stuff is, I think, good for our emotional lives, reconnecting to our purpose.”
Over the months they visited Timm in the hospital, but December 2019 was the first time Timm got to visit the firefighters at their station.
Timm is a big fan of T-Rex. They gave him a T-shirt that reads, “Ask me about my T-Rex”, which has a picture of a T-Rex on the inside that can be pulled up over your face.
The firefighters all wore a T-Rex shirt, too, and gave him a giant Jurassic World poster.
“It’s just a really amazing relationship that we’ve built,” McWilliams said. Turning to Timm, he said, “We love you.”