ncsd

All eight of the North Clackamas candidates at the April 25 Willamette View forum included, from left, Glenn Wachter, Jena Benologa, Aimee Reiner, April Dobson, Courtneigh Swerzbin, Angela Pederson, Tara Nelson and Paul Kemp.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

Seniors living at Willamette View in Oak Grove kept North Clackamas School Board candidates on their toes during an April 25 candidate forum.

Candidates mostly stuck to their usual scripts during opening speeches, but the forum got especially interesting when seniors asked questions related to book bans and student gender and sexual identity.