Seniors living at Willamette View in Oak Grove kept North Clackamas School Board candidates on their toes during an April 25 candidate forum.
Candidates mostly stuck to their usual scripts during opening speeches, but the forum got especially interesting when seniors asked questions related to book bans and student gender and sexual identity.
Willamette View resident Jeanne Magmer, one of the lead organizers of the candidates forum, stressed the importance of the presentations to the hundreds of people at the senior living facility who she said have over 90% voter turnout in all elections.
“If you’re not dead or demented, you vote,” Magmer said.
Here are Pamplin Media Group’s picks for the top five most interesting candidate statements during the forum:
1. “What we are concerned about with is explicit, violent depictions of child rape, incest, oral sex, anal sex, you name it. This is not normal.”
— Angela Pederson encapsulated the current North Clackamas political divide and spoke to four of the eight candidates’ willingness to legislate “normal” through potential removal of books currently circulating in the district’s high school libraries. An opposing slate of four candidates on the May 16 ballot expressed their trust in teachers and administrators to continue to run schools as well as possible under limited funding and constraints set by state and federal laws.
Critics of book bans in schools have said that the district follows American Library Association standards that provide a diversity of material, including frank age-appropriate books that address the real dangers of child trafficking and domestic violence in America. While parents in North Clackamas can prevent their own children from checking out books, Pederson said many parents don’t know about this option, making removal of what she called “obscene books” necessary for all children in her view.
“There is some very disturbing material that’s not just about seeing yourself reflected in books; we all support that, obviously,” Pederson said.
2. “There’s some additional activity going on in secrecy that’s putting a wall between children, their parents and the nuclear family.”
— Tara Nelson and the other candidates in her slate will sometimes elaborate about specific school events that have caused them to lose trust in schools. Their opposition says that board members can only set policy for the district, determine the budget and hire/fire the superintendent, so their ability to influence specific teachers or principals might be limited.
3. “Public education is a promise, a promise kept when families and schools work together, and I believe in that promise. I believe in books. I believe in science. I believe in teachers and that they have the best interest of their students at the heart of everything that they do.”
— April Dobson contrasted the other candidate slate’s lack of trust.
4. “You are either born male or female, however, gender is very fluid.”
— Aimee Reiner identifies as LGBTQ. According to the United Nations, between 0.05% and 1.7% of the population is born with intersex traits, defined as sex characteristics (including genitals, gonads and chromosome patterns) that do not fit typical binary notions of male or female.
5. “I would follow the laws of the state, laws of the nation, for what is required, what is allowed as a board member and how that might impact the family. I would also totally agree with supporting our children. Each and every one of them are different, and we have almost 17,000 in the district.”
— When Paul Kemp said this, one of the opposing candidates yelled out, “What does that mean?” In the context of the U.N. statistics about people who are born intersex, there would be somewhere between eight and 280 children in North Clackamas who were born intersex. Kemp didn’t mention intersex children specifically, but his comment was made in response to opposing candidates concerned about children identifying as trans.
