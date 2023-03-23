Congressman Kurt Schrader joins Molalla Buckeroo Trail Ride

Congressman Kurt Schrader was among the first riders out during the 2014 Molalla Buckeroo Trail Ride.

 pmg file photo: Jim Beseda

In response to allegations in the Clackamas County’s equestrian community, former U.S. Congressman Kurt Schrader said that he was disappointed to hear about recent reports of abuse, but said that the organization he voted to create is doing its job.

kurt schrader

Kurt Schrader

About five years ago, Congress passed the Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act, giving the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the national authority to resolve abuse and misconduct reports for more than 11 million people who participate in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic programs. As previously reported, all five of the Oregonian equestrians who have been disciplined are from Clackamas County, out of the 62 equestrians nationally who have received suspensions or restrictions since the program began.