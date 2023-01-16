Razing a building that for more than half a century housed GG’s Delicatessen has made way for construction of Chase Bank and Chipotle Mexican Grill outlets.
GG’s sat on about a 1-acre site that was sold for $2.25 million in December 2020, according to public records on file with the county.
As the restaurant at the corner of Southeast Concord Road and McLoughlin Boulevard celebrated 50 years in business in 2018, co-owners Shannon and Bill McNerthney credited consistency as the reason for the Milwaukie-Oak Grove area eatery's longevity. The deli’s menu hadn't changed much in 50 years, although breakfast was added and the restaurant's crab and cheese sandwich was discontinued due to the high price of crab.
Shannon’s father-in-law, Tom McNerthney, built the restaurant in 1968 for his wife, Pat, who loved to cook. They named it GG's, which stood for Gourmet Gallery.
Shannon and Bill married in 1977 and started a flower shop on the site, which also came to include a beauty shop, a bakery, a clothing store and a jewelry store.
In early 2020, the McNerthneys announced their plans to sell the property, but the pandemic expedited their permanent closure.
“Although we knew we would be closing sometime in 2020, we never expected it to happen so abruptly amid the chaos of a COVID-19 pandemic. We expected time to say goodbye,” the McNerthneys wrote to the community in May 2020.
MAJ Development Corporation said the new Chipotle will feature a “Chipotlane,” a pick-up lane for meals that customers pre-order through the Chipotle App. In addition to 2,325-square-feet of indoor dining, this location will provide an outdoor dining patio.
MAJ Development did not provide a timeline for the opening of the new restaurant, however, a recent federal filing by Chipotle noted delays in development timelines due to equipment and material shortages, construction labor challenges, as well as permitting, utilities and inspection delays. Chipotle had 3,090 restaurants as of Sept. 30, 2022, according to its report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and it opened hundreds of new restaurants last year, with plans to open hundreds more this year.