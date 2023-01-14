Annessa Hartman wins Gladstone, Oregon City district by slim margin

Annessa Hartman

Annessa Hartman has made what she called “a bittersweet decision” to resign her position as Gladstone city councilor so that she can keep up with committee assignments as a newly elected member of the Oregon Legislature.

“I am so grateful for my time as a city councilor, and I am eager to continue to fight for Gladstone as your state representative,” Hartman wrote in the resignation letter.

Download PDF Application for appointment to Gladstone City Council