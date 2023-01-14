Annessa Hartman has made what she called “a bittersweet decision” to resign her position as Gladstone city councilor so that she can keep up with committee assignments as a newly elected member of the Oregon Legislature.
“I am so grateful for my time as a city councilor, and I am eager to continue to fight for Gladstone as your state representative,” Hartman wrote in the resignation letter.
Hartman resigned her elected position with the city “effective immediately” upon submitting the letter on Jan. 10.
Hartman will serve as vice-chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water. She will also serve on three other committees that focus on potential legislative bills related to housing/homelessness, technology and information management, and early childhood and human services.
Hartman said she looks forward to working with the four newly elected progressive members of Gladstone City Council and seeing how their leadership “takes this city into a positive and inclusive future.” Hartman also named the two veteran council members who are continuing to serve this year, Mindy Garlington and Greg Alexander.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served with you and look forward to continuing to work with you from the state legislature,” Hartman wrote to Garlington and Alexander.
A member of the Cayuga Nation, Hartman has publicly sparred with Mayor Tammy Stempel and Councilor Randy Ripley over a proposed Native land acknowledgement. Hartman’s letter didn’t mention them, nor did it mention Councilors Tracy Todd and Matt Tracy, two of Hartman's liberal allies who decided not to run for reelection.
Hartman said that she ran to become a city councilor in 2020 “with the conviction that we must have diverse representation at all levels of government. Diversity in socio-economic background, diversity in lived experience, diversity in abilities, diversity in age and so much more. I wanted to show myself and others that people like me deserve a seat at the table. When I became elected, I had no idea of the uphill battles that I, and the community, would face.
“If it weren’t for some of these toxic and disappointing moments, that new and inspiring leadership may not have emerged. Because in times of great adversity, we see the true nature of those around us,” Hartman wrote.
Hartman’s letter also thanked City Administrator Jacque Betz and the rest of Gladstone’s staff for all that they do.
“Without each and every one of you and your dedication to Gladstone, we would be lost,” Hartman wrote to city staff members.
Gladstone City Council has declared a vacancy, and the six remaining council members are expected to vote in February on Hartman’s council replacement. For those interested in the interim term, the application can be accessed at ci.gladstone.or.us/citycouncil. The deadline to submit an application is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
The council’s appointee will be expected to serve at least through the end of this year. The appointee may choose to run in a special election on Nov. 7 to fill the remainder of Hartman’s unexpired term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
In November 2024, the seat Hartman held will be up for election again, along with Garlington and Alexander's seats.