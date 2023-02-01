Gladstone followed Milwaukie last month in forgiving fines related to failing to pay traffic tickets, opening the door for people to get their driver’s licenses reinstated.
Late in her final term, then-Gov. Kate Brown issued an order of forgiveness for unpaid fines and fees associated with a traffic violation that has resulted in subsequent driver’s license suspensions due to failure to pay.
While some cities in Oregon have considered defying the governor’s order, saying she had no authority over city courts, many Clackamas County courts have followed the order.
With the passage of HB 4210 in 2020, the legislature acknowledged that it is bad policy to suspend driver’s licenses for nonpayment of traffic fines without any inquiry into the driver’s financial circumstances or ability to pay, noted Gladstone Administrator Jacque Betz.
“This causes low-income Oregonians into a court debt spiral because they often continue to raise additional fines for driving with a suspended license to obtain goods and services to meet their basic needs. In addition, they are less likely to get or keep a job to pay these fines without a license,” Betz said.
Earlier last month, Milwaukie had previously announced its plan to forgive longstanding unpaid traffic fines while Milwaukie Councilor Adam Khosroabadi during the Jan. 3 public meeting shared more about his struggles upon returning from Iraq War service from 2003-05. In announcing the Gladstone decision, Betz cited the Milwaukie councilor as demonstrating “one individual’s impact of not having a driver’s license.”
For Gladstone Municipal Court, the presumptive fines on the citations to be dismissed equals $25,910. The number of penalties after failure to appear fees and other assessments have been added is $96,730, which was the amount the collection agency has in its system.
Gladstone’s court administrator said the municipal judge made the forgiveness order official on Jan. 9. Gladstone’s court processed the removal of fines and fees, issuing the release of the driver’s licenses on Jan. 18.