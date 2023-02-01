Gladstone administrator: City would fix pipes and build facility

Jacque Betz is the city administrator for Gladstone.

 courtesy photo: city of Gladstone

Gladstone followed Milwaukie last month in forgiving fines related to failing to pay traffic tickets, opening the door for people to get their driver’s licenses reinstated.

Late in her final term, then-Gov. Kate Brown issued an order of forgiveness for unpaid fines and fees associated with a traffic violation that has resulted in subsequent driver’s license suspensions due to failure to pay.