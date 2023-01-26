Gladstone School District’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 87.1%, an improvement of 1 percentage point over Gladstone’s 2021 rate, while the same rate for the North Clackamas School District went down from 88.2% in 2021 to 86.1% in 2022.
Both school districts posted graduation rates well above the statewide average that showed 81.3% of Oregon students graduating on time last year, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Jan. 26.
“We’re excited that Gladstone continues to outpace the state in on-time graduation,” said Gladstone High School Principal Kevin Taylor. “As we emerge from the pandemic, our team has put a lot of extra academic and emotional supports in place to help more students succeed.”
While the on-time graduation rate decreased recently for North Clackamas, district officials there pointed out that NCSD’s five-year graduation rate rose slightly from a year ago, climbing from 88.1% to 90%. That five-year figure is the highest the district has recorded since the state adopted a cohort-based calculation approximately 10 years ago.
“It has taken resilience and determination from our students these past few years,” said NCSD Superintendent Dr. Shay James. “This class persevered through distance learning during their sophomore and junior years. We commend them and our dedicated staff for pulling together during a very difficult period.”
Nearly every NCSD student group outperforming the four-year state average in 2021-22 was a reflection of the K-12 commitment to educating the whole child, according to the district. NCSD aims to foster an inclusive learning environment, provide a wide range of career-technical education opportunities, maintain high academic standards and offer a variety of educational pathways in the district.
Gladstone also noticed a difference for its students who take career-technical classes, with more than 95% of them graduating on time last year. Gladstone offers a wide array of these classes, including many options to earn college credit while in high school. Courses range from cyber security and accounting to graphic design, video production and construction technology.
At Gladstone High School, over 87% of students take career-technical classes. That’s a participation rate 13 percentage points above the state average, and significantly higher than all its neighboring districts.
Gladstone again showed strong performance by some historically disadvantaged groups. More than 92% of Gladstone’s Hispanic/Latino students graduated on time, beating the state average by over 13 percentage points. Gladstone students in this group improved 18 percentage points over the past five years.
District officials in Gladstone said that GHS Hispanic/Latino cohorts are building on their successes partially through a new partnership with the Latino Network to provide mental health screening and educational support systems for each ninth-grade student.
Last year over 74% of Gladstone students with disabilities graduated on time, 6.5 percentage points above the state average for this group. That’s a district improvement of over 8 percentage points in six years.
The district credits this success to a strong focus on early intervention. This year Gladstone expanded co-teaching, a classroom partnership between subject matter teachers and special education teachers.
Despite pandemic-related school and social disruptions, the statewide class of 2022 posted the second-highest graduation rate on record.
Oregon education leaders are celebrating incremental gains in high school graduation rates and overall student outcomes. Statewide, the highest recorded graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.
Moreover, rates increased for every student demographic group. American Indian and Alaska Native students set a record graduation rate, at 68.9%.
“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student-centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Oregon Education Director Colt Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”
While the latest numbers indicate overall progress, they also show troubling trends among Oregon’s most vulnerable kids.
Less than half of the nearly 580 students in foster care graduate on time. In fact, the graduation rate among the state’s 3,764 homeless students (58.5%) is higher than that of kids in foster care (48.4%.) The state defines homeless students as those who don’t have a permanent, stable residence. They may be staying in shelters or temporarily living with extended family.
Aside from students in talented and gifted programs throughout Oregon, students in career technical education-focused programs showed the highest graduation rate, at 93%. This comes as Oregon has bolstered its investment in these programs. The state data does not include students in private schools or homeschool.
Historically, white and Asian students in Oregon have graduated at higher rates than their peers of other races and ethnicities. Last year saw improvement among all student groups, but education leaders note there’s still progress to be made.
While Oregon has been toward the bottom in nationwide high school graduation rates, state leaders say that’s because the state has some of the toughest standards.
“Oregon maintains some of the strictest, most exacting graduation requirements in the country,” said Dan Farley, the state's assistant superintendent with the office of Research, Assessment, Data, Accountability, & Reporting. Farley noted that “only the state of Connecticut has more stringent requirements.”
The state’s education department has been reexamining diploma requirements. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 744, which led to a pause in the Essential Skills test as a requirement for graduation until 2024. ODE said the Essential Skills test was found to be a poor indicator of college readiness. The agency wants the test phased out permanently.
Farley said the relaxed graduation requirements aren’t the reason for Oregon’s steady uptick in grad rates.
“There was no impact of the policy change on those outcomes for students,” Farley said via email. “It is also accurate to say that there are many reasons that students in Oregon have not graduated on time. Sometimes not being able to meet the Assessment of Essential Skills was part of the reason why students did not graduate on time, but it was rarely the case that students did not graduate exclusively because of the Assessment of Essential Skills requirements.”
Pamplin Media Group education journalist Courtney Vaughn contributed to this report.