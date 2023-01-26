GHS grads

Members of the class of 2022 at Gladstone High School celebrated their achievement.

 courtesy photo: Gladstone School District

Gladstone School District’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 87.1%, an improvement of 1 percentage point over Gladstone’s 2021 rate, while the same rate for the North Clackamas School District went down from 88.2% in 2021 to 86.1% in 2022.

Both school districts posted graduation rates well above the statewide average that showed 81.3% of Oregon students graduating on time last year, according to data released by the Oregon Department of Education on Jan. 26.