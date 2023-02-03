Gladstone Oak-Lodge Rotary’s monthly bingo game is already proving popular, with the first event in January raising around $2,600 and giving away $400 in prizes for a net total of $2,100 to be distributed to various nonprofit community initiatives.

With burgers, brats, soft drinks, beer and wine all available, people of all ages filled up the Gladstone Senior Center to play bingo or just find camaraderie in the community. The money they spent on food, drinks and bingo cards will go toward the Rotary’s Clothes Closet, Food Pantry, Adopt-a-Family program and its efforts to donate dictionaries to all third-graders in the area’s school districts.