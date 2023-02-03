Gladstone Oak-Lodge Rotary’s monthly bingo game is already proving popular, with the first event in January raising around $2,600 and giving away $400 in prizes for a net total of $2,100 to be distributed to various nonprofit community initiatives.
With burgers, brats, soft drinks, beer and wine all available, people of all ages filled up the Gladstone Senior Center to play bingo or just find camaraderie in the community. The money they spent on food, drinks and bingo cards will go toward the Rotary’s Clothes Closet, Food Pantry, Adopt-a-Family program and its efforts to donate dictionaries to all third-graders in the area’s school districts.
“As we move along, we will be working with other nonprofits in the area who will receive a portion of the profits from the bingo. We feel that this will be a win-win for the whole community,” said event organizer Dr. Bob Everett, a Gladstone dentist.
For the bingo series, Rotary contributed around $2,000 in seed money that bought the Senior Center a grill, which was used to cook at the bingo tournament but is now available for public use.
“So we basically filled up our initial investment. In the future we will be working with other nonprofits and splitting the bingo revenue with them,” Everett said.
Gladstone Municipal Code allows charitable organizations located within the city to engage in bingo or lotto when no person other than the organization or player profits from the lottery operation. In 2019, city councilors provided staff guidance to allow alcohol to be served at events at the Gladstone Senior Center as long as OLCC requirements are met, as they have been for this event series.
Everett says that the club expects this bingo event to grow as the word gets out about this fun event where citizens can eat and drink for low prices that go back into benefiting other community initiatives.
“Working with these other organizations is a way to draw more individuals who we hope will support us and the other groups in the future,” Everett said.
Coming up, the Rotary’s Easter Breakfast annually supports school scholarships, and Everett hopes to expand the scholarship program through bingo revenues. Also as the organizer of the Gladstone Community Festival each summer, the Rotary plans to provide more activities, events, bands and other entertainment.