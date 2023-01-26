It's competition season, so after school, Kraxberger Middle School's robotics workshop is a blur of motion. While one Gladstone team adjusts the spring tension on their viper slide, other groups of students write reports, prepare speeches, and rebuild their robot from the ground up following a trial run that went awry.
These sixth, seventh and eighth graders are part of the middle school's Gearheads robotics club, which is preparing to enter two robots in a First Tech Challenge regional competition on Jan. 29. If they win, they'll earn the chance to compete at the State competition.
"For competition, we need our robot to pick up plastic cones and lift them onto a pole about 40 inches high," said eighth grader Preston Fischbach. "To do that I learned how to build a four-stage viper slide."
Across the room, eighth grader Harlow Waverly is swapping out her motor. "We tried using REVO motors, but we weren't sure how to program them, so we had to go back to Andymark motors."
The statewide FIRST program teaches not only fabrication, electrical wiring and computer programming, but also teamwork, strategic planning, communications skills and gracious professionalism.
"These kids are persistent, and they've been working super hard," said mentor Shawn Price. "I'm really proud of them, and I think they'll do well."