Gladstone gearheads

Eighth grader Harlow Waverly, left, and sixth grader Wyatt Hardt rebuild their robot after a problematic test run.

 courtesy photo: Gladstone School District

It's competition season, so after school, Kraxberger Middle School's robotics workshop is a blur of motion. While one Gladstone team adjusts the spring tension on their viper slide, other groups of students write reports, prepare speeches, and rebuild their robot from the ground up following a trial run that went awry.

These sixth, seventh and eighth graders are part of the middle school's Gearheads robotics club, which is preparing to enter two robots in a First Tech Challenge regional competition on Jan. 29. If they win, they'll earn the chance to compete at the State competition.