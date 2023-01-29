Kraxberger Middle School robotics students celebrate their impressive performance at the First Tech Challenge regional competition on Jan. 29, earning the chance to compete at the state competition on Feb. 25-26.
During the regional competition, Kraxberger's combined teams won all three semifinal matches and then took first in the finalist match. This is the first time in school history they have won the finalist match.
Kraxberger students also won the Connect Award, given to the team that most connects with their science, technology, engineering and math community.
During after-school workshops, members of the Gladstone team do things like adjusting the spring tension on their viper slide, while other groups of students might be writing reports, preparing speeches or rebuilding their robot from the ground up following a trial run that went awry.
These sixth, seventh and eighth graders are part of the middle school's Gearheads robotics club that entered two robots in the regional competition.
"For competition, we need our robot to pick up plastic cones and lift them onto a pole about 40 inches high," said eighth grader Preston Fischbach. "To do that I learned how to build a four-stage viper slide."
The statewide First Tech program teaches not only fabrication, electrical wiring and computer programming, but also teamwork, strategic planning, communications skills and gracious professionalism.
"These kids are persistent, and they've been working super hard," said mentor Shawn Price. "I'm really proud of them."