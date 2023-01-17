Karin Power and Kelly Brooks

Karin Power and Kelly Scannell Brooks

Incoming Gov. Tina Kotek tapped two people with strong ties to Milwaukie to key roles in the new governor’s office.

Milwaukie’s former state representative will advise Kotek on natural resources and climate change, while the city’s assistant city manager since 2017 is joining the governor’s office as a state transportation and infrastructure adviser on Jan. 23.