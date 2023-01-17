Incoming Gov. Tina Kotek tapped two people with strong ties to Milwaukie to key roles in the new governor’s office.
Milwaukie’s former state representative will advise Kotek on natural resources and climate change, while the city’s assistant city manager since 2017 is joining the governor’s office as a state transportation and infrastructure adviser on Jan. 23.
Kelly Scannell Brooks’ last day as Milwaukie's assistant manager will be Jan. 20. Prior to joining the city staff, she did separate stints (2003-04, 2007-10) for U.S. Rep. David Wu in Washington, D.C., and in Oregon. She was an official in the Portland regional office of the Oregon Department of Transportation from 2011-17.
Brooks told Pamplin Media Group that she’s excited to be returning to transportation planning. She said her role with the governor's office will be similar to when she worked with ODOT prior to working for the city.
“While it will be hard to leave the wonderful people of Milwaukie, I am genuinely excited to have this opportunity to serve my state. I am looking forward to hitting the ground running next week,” Brooks said.
Clackamas Community College board member Karin Power, who just completed three terms as a Democratic state representative, will be Kotek’s natural resources and climate adviser.
Power had taken leave from her job as interim director of Business for a Better Portland, where she was hired in July. Before she was elected to the Oregon House in 2016, Power was a Milwaukie city councilor and associate general counsel for the Freshwater Trust.